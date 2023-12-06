Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidRoaming with a Pixel phone
robfish

683 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311016 6-Dec-2023 23:30
Send private message

I am currently "roaming" with a Skinny roaming pack and my new Pixel 8 Pro

I have not been able to make the roaming data work on either this phone or my "old" Pixel 6 Pro no matter what I tried.

My painless solution was to find a good eSIM solution.

I settled on eSIM World (eSIMeurope) and found it easy to set up, it just works and when I asked a question via email (about when to top up) they answered within 5 minutes.

When I thanked them and explained about my "roaming with Pixel problem" they said that they knew about the problem in countries where pixel phones are not sold by Google.




Rob

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
openmedia
3310 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3169103 7-Dec-2023 06:31
Send private message

Where are you roaming and have you tried forcing your phone to 4G or 3G?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



robfish

683 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3169108 7-Dec-2023 07:20
Send private message

We are roaming in Ireland.
Yes I did try 4G and 3G.
Now that I have a working solution I am not going to waste any more of my holiday trying to get the roaming data working with Skinny (unless someone else has fixed the issue on their Pixel phone)




Rob

robfish

683 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3177469 4-Jan-2024 00:14
Send private message

Since my last post on this topic I have been to Vienna, Venice, UK Midlands and London and experienced the same problem with the Skinny roaming.
On New Year's Eve (here in Dublin) I got a message saying that my roaming data was not enabled on my phone. (The eSIM roaming was enabled and working fine)
I then re-enabled roaming data on my Skinny SIM and it has been working since.

I still recommend eSIMeurope though, especially if you don't need phone calls or texts:-
- It is cheap
- Top ups are an extension to existing periods (Skinny top ups start straight away, overlapping existing periods)
- Skinny roaming data is only 1GB for 7 days, eSIM Europe is 1GB per day on their Basic plan (2GB with Pro)




Rob

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright