I am currently "roaming" with a Skinny roaming pack and my new Pixel 8 Pro



I have not been able to make the roaming data work on either this phone or my "old" Pixel 6 Pro no matter what I tried.



My painless solution was to find a good eSIM solution.



I settled on eSIM World (eSIMeurope) and found it easy to set up, it just works and when I asked a question via email (about when to top up) they answered within 5 minutes.



When I thanked them and explained about my "roaming with Pixel problem" they said that they knew about the problem in countries where pixel phones are not sold by Google.



