Hi,

Is anyone able to help with getting 2Degrees to 'allow' Pixel phones to use VoWiFi in NZ?

Specifically the Pixel 7a

I was with 2Degrees and needed a new phone after my Galaxy A52 died. This phone worked great with VoWiFi through 2Degrees and needed to as I live in a black spot of mobile coverage.

For my new phone I wanted to try out a Pixel as my Family live in a Google world and I had to get a new phone quickly, so I online ordered a Pixel 7a.

Unfortunately I discovered quickly that 2Degrees only 'support' VoWiFi for a few specific handsets, not including any Pixels. Arguably for the obvious reason that they're not openly available in NZ.

I grabbed a Spark prepay sim and discovered they 'allow' Pixel phones to use VoWiFi. I respect the difference between 'supported' and 'allowed' to use this service through the provider.

So currently I'm on Spark and using VoWiFi with my Pixel 7a.

I'd love to get back to 2Degrees for a few reasons, but mainly that my Family all use 2Degrees and share data around which has been working great and we (the wife) understand their systems. Also that our broadband is through Orcon and I'd like to tidy it all up and move this officially to 2Degrees for plan wide savings and simplicity.

Also I really like this new Pixel 7a which just works so well with our Google services.

Thanks for any help/advice on how to get this working

FYI - I've contacted 2Degrees support and got a NO to unsupported handsets from their helpdesk, I've also tried 3rd party hacks on the phone without success.