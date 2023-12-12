Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidPixel 7a - 2Degrees - VoWiFi
NotABot

#311078 12-Dec-2023 10:44
Hi,

 

Is anyone able to help with getting 2Degrees to 'allow' Pixel phones to use VoWiFi in NZ?

 

Specifically the Pixel 7a

 

 

 

I was with 2Degrees and needed a new phone after my Galaxy A52 died. This phone worked great with VoWiFi through 2Degrees and needed to as I live in a black spot of mobile coverage.

 

For my new phone I wanted to try out a Pixel as my Family live in a Google world and I had to get a new phone quickly, so I online ordered a Pixel 7a.

 

Unfortunately I discovered quickly that 2Degrees only 'support' VoWiFi for a few specific handsets, not including any Pixels. Arguably for the obvious reason that they're not openly available in NZ.

 

I grabbed a Spark prepay sim and discovered they 'allow' Pixel phones to use VoWiFi. I respect the difference between 'supported' and 'allowed' to use this service through the provider.

 

So currently I'm on Spark and using VoWiFi with my Pixel 7a.

 

 

 

I'd love to get back to 2Degrees for a few reasons, but mainly that my Family all use 2Degrees and share data around which has been working great and we (the wife) understand their systems. Also that our broadband is through Orcon and I'd like to tidy it all up and move this officially to 2Degrees for plan wide savings and simplicity.

 

Also I really like this new Pixel 7a which just works so well with our Google services.

 

 

 

Thanks for any help/advice on how to get this working

 

 

 

FYI - I've contacted 2Degrees support and got a NO to unsupported handsets from their helpdesk, I've also tried 3rd party hacks on the phone without success.

 

 

muppet
  #3171009 12-Dec-2023 10:58
https://github.com/kyujin-cho/pixel-volte-patch/blob/main/README.en.md

 

 

 

You could try the VoLTE Patch which I believe can also enable VoWiFi.

 

 

 

You don't need root, but you do need to turn on ADB Debugging and run Shizuku

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

NotABot

  #3171040 12-Dec-2023 12:34
Thanks for the reply

 

 

 

I've already tried Shizuku without success for VoWiFi on 2Degrees.

 

Sorry I could have been more specific about the 3rd party apps I'd tried. Specifically it was Shizuku and PixelIMS

 

 

 

I think I might need some insider help from a 2Degrees techie ;)

 

 

muppet
  #3171043 12-Dec-2023 12:38
Sadly you're probably out of luck - I don't think there's much 2D can really do to make it work for an individual user.

 

 

 

I don't understand why Google are so strict with the VoLTE/VoWifi stuff.  My cheap and cheerful Jelly2 phone that's about 4 years old and stuck on A11 can do VoWifi on my 2D Sim.  It's bonkers.



NotABot

  #3171108 12-Dec-2023 14:49
Would be great to know why this isn't possible through 2Degrees.

 

 

 

I'm not after it for me specifically, but for recent Pixel phones in general.

 

It's working through Spark, wonder why not through 2Degrees?

DeroyBoy
  #3171116 12-Dec-2023 15:00
I believe it was posted somewhere on geekzone a while ago that 2degrees only allow whitelisted handset models to connect to their Wi-Fi calling and only models they have sold themselves  are whitelisted. 

NotABot

  #3171122 12-Dec-2023 15:32
Pretty sad if that's true and it's entirely up to 2Degrees to enable this for their customers.

 

I've read a lot of stuff about it and am more confused about it now than before.

 

My assumption is it must be something quite complicated for 2Degrees to enable otherwise they would have done it. Although Spark seem to have.

