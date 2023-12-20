I have noticed that over last month or so, I have not received some premium texts from businesses, both on my old handset (Samsung S10+) and new handset (Oppo Find X5 Pro). Doing something about it now because I earlier thought it was just a glitch, but now it's become apparent this is not a small thing.

E.g. Afterpay verification code, or a text from PBTech to pick up something (I was at the shop this morning where they texted me again, to test, and I did not receive anything; the salesperson texted her personal phone, and received immediately).

I've done some Googling, and many answers point to Google Messages (which is what I was using as my default SMS app) as the culprit, as there is no permission requested under "Premium SMS access" for Google Messages, nor is there an option within Google Messages to turn this on.

The weird thing is, I do receive other texts from other 3-digit and 4-digit numbers which I presume are also premium texts....? Or do I presume wrong, that some 3- and 4- digit numbers are not premium texts?



Has anyone come across this issue before?

I've now installed Textra to see if this resolves the issue - however I note that under "Premium SMS access" - Textra isn't listed.

Does anyone use an Oppo and receive all premium texts successfully? If so - what is the SMS app you use?

Really would like to ensure I am receiving all premium texts.

I have just raised a ticket with my carrier, 2degrees, they will look into this. I have posted here too in case anyone has some advice.

Thanks!