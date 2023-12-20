Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidOppo Find X5 (and Samsung S10+) not receiving *some* premium texts
caffynz

70 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#311172 20-Dec-2023 15:04
Send private message

I have noticed that over last month or so, I have not received some premium texts from businesses, both on my old handset (Samsung S10+) and new handset (Oppo Find X5 Pro). Doing something about it now because I earlier thought it was just a glitch, but now it's become apparent this is not a small thing.

 

E.g. Afterpay verification code, or a text from PBTech to pick up something (I was at the shop this morning where they texted me again, to test, and I did not receive anything; the salesperson texted her personal phone, and received immediately).

 

I've done some Googling, and many answers point to Google Messages (which is what I was using as my default SMS app) as the culprit, as there is no permission requested under "Premium SMS access" for Google Messages, nor is there an option within Google Messages to turn this on.

 

The weird thing is, I do receive other texts from other 3-digit and 4-digit numbers which I presume are also premium texts....?  Or do I presume wrong, that some 3- and 4- digit numbers are not premium texts?

Has anyone come across this issue before? 

 

I've now installed Textra to see if this resolves the issue - however I note that under "Premium SMS access" - Textra isn't listed.

 

Does anyone use an Oppo and receive all premium texts successfully? If so - what is the SMS app you use? 

 

Really would like to ensure I am receiving all premium texts. 

 

I have just raised a ticket with my carrier, 2degrees, they will look into this. I have posted here too in case anyone has some advice.

 

Thanks! 

Create new topic
caffynz

70 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3173788 20-Dec-2023 17:23
Send private message quote this post

Update: I downloaded Chomp, and also didn't see it under the Premium SMS access list.

 

However, I texted a known premium number, and Chomp asked me if I want to text this number, and warned me I may incur charges. I accepted that, text sent.
Looked back at Premium SMS access list, now Chomp is listed. Did the same as above with Google Messages, now Google Messages is now on that list too.

However, I cannot get an Afterpay verification code sent to me to either SMS app (Chomp or Messages) via SMS. 

(I got a reply from the premium number I texted - so that is working.) 

Is there a way to diagnose if this is specific to SOME premium text providers? E.g. Afterpay? Or if it is a carrier (2degrees) problem?
The last few days I've missed texts from Afterpay, PB Tech, my mechanic, and another shop. 

 

I'll be updating 2degrees that I have gotten these 2 apps' permission for Premium SMS access added. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 