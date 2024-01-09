Easy way is 1) ask previous user 2) Bin it and replace #) Pay someone online $40 to unlock it but no guarantee it dosent lock again.

Can factory reset it, but is still locked to old users account which they can't remember the password for etc....

I'm adding new section to our mobile policy this year enforcing that company only accounts to be used, and when you leave, factory reset the phone in front of us and remove all accounts. MDM would be preferable....

I have a stack of iPhones that are useless to us due to people leaving and not removing them from their Apple accounts and when contracted, they can't remember anything about an Apple account.