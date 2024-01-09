Staff member trying to work out the PIN for a returned phone :D
I didn't ask him to do it.... he's not even in IT :)
And yes.... I have told him that if its a 6 digit, he's looking at 1m attempts :D
Does it have Samsung knox on the handset?
My kids do the same thing! 🤣
so err, what's the easy way?
Batman:File 13.
so err, what's the easy way?
Batman:
so err, what's the easy way?
Batman:
so err, what's the easy way?
Factory reset.
Wait, I dont see 123456 or 654321 on the list !
Goosey:
Wait, I dont see 123456 [...] on the list !
fe31nz:
Batman:
Factory reset.
Factory reset.
How can you factory reset the handset when it is locked?
Easy way is 1) ask previous user 2) Bin it and replace #) Pay someone online $40 to unlock it but no guarantee it dosent lock again.
Can factory reset it, but is still locked to old users account which they can't remember the password for etc....
I'm adding new section to our mobile policy this year enforcing that company only accounts to be used, and when you leave, factory reset the phone in front of us and remove all accounts. MDM would be preferable....
I have a stack of iPhones that are useless to us due to people leaving and not removing them from their Apple accounts and when contracted, they can't remember anything about an Apple account.
gehenna: And now we know what all his other personal pin codes are, or at least the dozen to test first 🤣
Haha, the ones on the left are apparently the top 20 used globally :D
Perfect opportunity to push to have your devices enrolled into an MDM.
A correctly setup MDM will allow you to bypass iCloud / Google / Knox Locks & re-use the phone.
Even if you guess the pin, You'll likely need the password of the Google / iCloud account to be able to remove it from their account (otherwise you'll need it when it's reset)
xpd:
I have a stack of iPhones that are useless to us due to people leaving and not removing them from their Apple accounts and when contracted, they can't remember anything about an Apple account.
Does the business not have some sort of proof of ownership (i.e. the original purchase orders/receipts/etc) that would satisfy Apple enough to unlock them?
jamesrt:
xpd:
I have a stack of iPhones that are useless to us due to people leaving and not removing them from their Apple accounts and when contracted, they can't remember anything about an Apple account.
Does the business not have some sort of proof of ownership (i.e. the original purchase orders/receipts/etc) that would satisfy Apple enough to unlock them?
We can do that, but by time most people leave, the phones "old" anyway. Most of the ones I have are iPhone 8's, with a sprinkling of 11's. The 11's I'll try to get done, but not a priority.
