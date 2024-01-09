Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The hard way to unlock a phone

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13099 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311358 9-Jan-2024 15:40
Staff member trying to work out the PIN for a returned phone :D

 

I didn't ask him to do it.... he's not even in IT :)

 

 

 

 

And yes.... I have told him that if its a 6 digit, he's looking at 1m attempts :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Linux
10409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179408 9-Jan-2024 15:41
Does it have Samsung knox on the handset?

 
 
 
 

CYaBro
4117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3179409 9-Jan-2024 15:42
My kids do the same thing! 🤣

Batman
Mad Scientist
29083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179422 9-Jan-2024 16:07
so err, what's the easy way?



gehenna
8006 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179448 9-Jan-2024 17:14
And now we know what all his other personal pin codes are, or at least the dozen to test first 🤣

MadEngineer
3556 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3179468 9-Jan-2024 19:07
Batman:

so err, what's the easy way?

File 13.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Linux
10409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179473 9-Jan-2024 19:20
Batman:

so err, what's the easy way?



Ask the previous user

fe31nz
1095 posts

Uber Geek


  #3179512 10-Jan-2024 00:07
Batman:

 

so err, what's the easy way?

 

 

Factory reset.



Goosey
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3179525 10-Jan-2024 07:22
Wait, I dont see 123456 or 654321 on the list ! 

 

 

 

 

sidefx
3641 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3179528 10-Jan-2024 08:01
Goosey:

 

Wait, I dont see 123456 [...] on the list ! 

 

 

 

 

 



"That's amazing. I've got the same combination on my luggage."




Linux
10409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179529 10-Jan-2024 08:04
fe31nz:

 

Batman:

 

so err, what's the easy way?

 

 

Factory reset.

 

 

How can you factory reset the handset when it is locked?

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13099 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179530 10-Jan-2024 08:12
Easy way is 1) ask previous user    2) Bin it and replace   #) Pay someone online $40 to unlock it but no guarantee it dosent lock again.

 

 

 

Can factory reset it, but is still locked to old users account which they can't remember the password for etc....

 

 

 

I'm adding new section to our mobile policy this year enforcing that company only accounts to be used, and when you leave, factory reset the phone in front of us and remove all accounts. MDM would be preferable....

 

I have a stack of iPhones that are useless to us due to people leaving and not removing them from their Apple accounts and when contracted, they can't remember anything about an Apple account.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13099 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179532 10-Jan-2024 08:13
gehenna: And now we know what all his other personal pin codes are, or at least the dozen to test first 🤣

 

Haha, the ones on the left are apparently the top 20 used globally :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Andib
1300 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3179538 10-Jan-2024 08:46
Perfect opportunity to push to have your devices enrolled into an MDM.
A correctly setup MDM will allow you to bypass iCloud / Google / Knox Locks & re-use the phone. 

Even if you guess the pin, You'll likely need the password of the Google / iCloud account to be able to remove it from their account (otherwise you'll need it when it's reset)




jamesrt
1389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179540 10-Jan-2024 09:14
xpd:

 

I have a stack of iPhones that are useless to us due to people leaving and not removing them from their Apple accounts and when contracted, they can't remember anything about an Apple account.

 

 

Does the business not have some sort of proof of ownership (i.e. the original purchase orders/receipts/etc) that would satisfy Apple enough to unlock them?

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13099 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179544 10-Jan-2024 09:28
jamesrt:

 

xpd:

 

I have a stack of iPhones that are useless to us due to people leaving and not removing them from their Apple accounts and when contracted, they can't remember anything about an Apple account.

 

 

Does the business not have some sort of proof of ownership (i.e. the original purchase orders/receipts/etc) that would satisfy Apple enough to unlock them?

 

 

We can do that, but by time most people leave, the phones "old" anyway. Most of the ones I have are iPhone 8's, with a sprinkling of 11's. The 11's I'll try to get done, but not a priority.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

