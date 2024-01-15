Castlvaniafan: Skinny: For the best experience, mobile devices will need to support the frequency bands below.

3G: Band 5 | 3G 850MHz

4G Essential: Band 3 | LTE 2100MHz + Band 28 | LTE 700Mhz

4G Optional: Band 40 | 2300MHz + Band 7 | 2600MHz

5G: N78 (N78 can be anywhere from 3300Mhz to 3800Mhz – Spark N78 is in the 3600MHz range.



5G NSA

Our Initial 5G deployment is ‘NSA’ (non-stand-alone). What this means is that a device first needs to connect to 4G before it can connect to 5G. This means that at minimum, a device must support both Band 3 | LTE 2100MHz and N78 | 5G.

Is the above actually from Skinny? Very disappointing if so as it's not quite correct. LTE Band 3 is 1800 MHz not 2100 MHz -- it is 1800 MHz (Band 3) that is essentinal as 99% of Spark towers have that band not 2100 MHz (Band 1) which is usually only deployed on 5G towers. For the 5G info, also mentions Band 3 as being 2100 MHz when it is in fact Band 1 -- it is Band 1 (2100 MHz) that is needed for the 4G connection before it can connect to 5G. If this is from Skinny hopefully someone reading this has connectins to whoever can correct the above info.

For the OP, if you're not sure then you are much better off staying away from any imported phones. Just buy a phone from a NZ carrier or reptuatable NZ store that sells phones for the NZ market. Otherwise you risk getting a phone that will not have the correct band(s) for many parts of NZ and/or does not support basic features like voice calling in many parts of NZ. Also with the coming 3G switch off you risk having no access to voice calls (including 111 calls) anywhere in NZ. Unless you know what you are doing, don't do it.