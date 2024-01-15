Castlvaniafan:

I'm familiary with bands and Mhz, but I do sort of feel like I'm comparing apple to oragnes when I compare what the manufacturer shows and what the mobile providers here show. Let's take this for example, I'm researching if I can buy the Asus ROG 8 while in USA (US Version) or if I'll have to wait to buy the Worldwide version in NZ. This is what Asus specifications show:
US Version
GSM/GPRS/EDGE; CDMA/ WCDMA/HSPA+/DC-HSPA+; FDD-LTE; TD-LTE; 5G Sub 6 SA/NSA
Support EN-DC/NRCA(5DL+FR1, 2FR1)
FR1: DL up to 4.93 Gbps / UL 0.9 Gbp
LTE: DL 7CA Cat20 up to 2.0Gbps / UL 2CA Cat18 up to 211 Mbps
Gigabit LTE
DC-HSPA+: DL 42 Mbps / UL 5.76 Mbps
4x4 MIMO
5G SA&NSA: n1 / n2 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n12 / n18 / n20 / n25 / n26 / n29 / n38 / n40 / n41 / n48 / n66 / n71 / n77 / n78 / n79
4G FDD-LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B17 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B25 / B26 / B29 / B30 / B32 / B66 / B71
4G TDD-LTE: B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 / B42 / B43 / B48
WCDMA: 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100MHz
Worldwide Version
GSM/GPRS/EDGE; CDMA/ WCDMA/HSPA+/DC-HSPA+; FDD-LTE; TD-LTE; 5G Sub 6 SA/NSA
Support EN-DC/NRCA(6DL+FR1, 2FR1)
FR1: DL up to 4.92 Gbps / UL 0.9 Gbp
LTE: DL 7CA Cat20 up to 2.0Gbps / UL 2CA Cat18 up to 211 Mbps
Gigabit LTE
DC-HSPA+: DL 42 Mbps / UL 5.76 Mbps
4x4 MIMO
5G SA&NSA: n1 / n2 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n12 / n18 / n20 / n25 / n26 / n28 / n38 / n40 / n41 / n48 / n66 / n77 / n78 / n79
4G FDD-LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B17 / B18 / B19 / B20 / B25 / B26 / B28 / B32 / B66
4G TDD-LTE: B34 / B38 / B39 / B40 / B41 / B42 / B43 / B48
WCDMA: 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100MHz
GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz
And this is what we get from providers:
Skinny:
For the best experience, mobile devices will need to support the frequency bands below.
3G: Band 5 | 3G 850MHz
4G Essential: Band 3 | LTE 2100MHz + Band 28 | LTE 700Mhz
4G Optional: Band 40 | 2300MHz + Band 7 | 2600MHz
5G: N78 (N78 can be anywhere from 3300Mhz to 3800Mhz – Spark N78 is in the 3600MHz range.
5G NSA
Our Initial 5G deployment is ‘NSA’ (non-stand-alone). What this means is that a device first needs to connect to 4G before it can connect to 5G. This means that at minimum, a device must support both Band 3 | LTE 2100MHz and N78 | 5G.
2 Degrees:
As well as being 4G capable, it will need to be compatible with one of more of the following frequencies: LTE 1800 MHz, LTE 900 MHz or LTE 700 MHz.
Seems like there's a bit of art to comparing what you get from specs and providers. Any help in this? In short will the US version work?
Thanks a ton!