Hi all.

Got a Pixel 7 that months ago got a software update that enabled 4G VoLTE. All good, but my local cellsite is 3G only, so when I walk across the room, it jumps to 4G, even although its a really weak signal. This causes phone calls to hicup etc.

Only answer I have found is to turn off option "4G calling, use 4G services to improve voice calls." Means all phone calls are 3G. Not that big an issue, but is there any other work around? Eventually 2Degrees will either upgrade the local cellsite to 4G or turn it off. That will solve the problem!