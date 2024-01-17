Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pixel 7 keeps jumping between 3G and 4G
#311463 17-Jan-2024 19:26
Hi all.

 

Got a Pixel 7 that months ago got a software update that enabled 4G VoLTE. All good, but my local cellsite is 3G only, so when I walk across the room, it jumps to 4G, even although its a really weak signal. This causes phone calls to hicup etc. 

 

Only answer I have found is to turn off option "4G calling, use 4G services to improve voice calls." Means all phone calls are 3G. Not that big an issue, but is there any other work around? Eventually 2Degrees will either upgrade the local cellsite to 4G or turn it off. That will solve the problem!

 

 

  #3183214 17-Jan-2024 19:46
If the Pixel 7 supports wifi calling, then that would be your only other option, I would think.




  #3183245 17-Jan-2024 20:19
Unfortunately wifi calling isn't an option on this phone yet. Well mine anyway...

  #3183253 17-Jan-2024 20:51
Have a read through this thread. I think WiFi calling is enabled only on certain carriers in NZ. I know VoWifi doesn't work on my Pixel 8 on Vodafone.

 

If you want VoWiFi and other features to work reliably, buy a Samsung locally.



  #3183262 17-Jan-2024 21:53
The phone was a gift from my son (who works for Google), so can’t ping it off!

