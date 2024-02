I am really happy with uBlock Origin on Chrome; that's not available for Android handsets.



What do you use on your Android handset? Obviously would prefer free, but don't mind paying a bit for a top-notch adblocker that does the job well on Android.

I.e. I use TVNZ or ThreeNow app on my phone, would love to not see the ads on there, like I don't on my laptop.