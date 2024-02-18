tecnam2003

Idle thoughts on a Sunday morning

Have been monitoring the S23 Ultra prices for several months in the mistaken hope that the introduction of the S24 would cause prices to drop significantly.

when the S24 started shipping the S23 equivalent was still within a couple of hundred dollars...

this last week...the S23 Ultra 256 GB in Black was approx $2100 (this at a prominent Tech Store) white a little cheaper as was green but lavender (pink) was $1200.

A $30 Black silicone cover transformed the case so my grandchildren wont rib me for carrying pink 🤬

Latest...the Tech store has dropped the black to below $1700..