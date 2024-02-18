Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
S 23 Ultra prices
tecnam2003

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#311828 18-Feb-2024 10:42
Idle thoughts on a Sunday morning

 

 

 

Have been monitoring the S23 Ultra prices for several months in the mistaken hope that the introduction of the S24 would cause prices to drop significantly.

 

when the S24 started shipping the S23 equivalent was still within a couple of hundred dollars...

 

this last week...the S23 Ultra 256 GB in Black was approx $2100 (this at a prominent Tech Store) white a little cheaper as was green but lavender (pink) was $1200.

 

A $30 Black silicone cover transformed the case so my grandchildren wont rib me for carrying pink 🤬

 

Latest...the Tech store has dropped the black to below $1700..

 

 

 

 

tripp
3820 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196971 18-Feb-2024 10:44
It’s a pbtech if anyone is interested. I don’t know why OP just didn’t say it.

 
 
 
 

tripp
3820 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196972 18-Feb-2024 10:45
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM0091801/Samsung-Galaxy-S23-Ultra-5G-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-8G?qr=product_option 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76753 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196974 18-Feb-2024 10:46
@tecnam2003 this is not a bargain/deal so wrong sub-forum.

 

Moving to correct sub-forum now.




freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

