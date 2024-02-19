Hi, we as an organisation spend thousands per month sending thousands of txt messages to our staff in order to communicate with them about available work. Txt messages work well, as we can send a broadcast message to multiple staff, but the conversation we then have with a staff member is 1:1, e.g. the others that got the broadcast message, don't see this conversation, then once a shift it filled we can broadcast again.

I know WhatsApp and the like could easily do the broadcast bit, but we can't have the replies rebroadcast for everyone else to see.

So two things, does anyone of an app that could replace txt messages, and allow the broadcast, but replies are 1:1 and/or does anyone know of the likes of WhatsApp can be configured to operate as required?

Ta.