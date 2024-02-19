Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi, we as an organisation spend thousands per month sending thousands of txt messages to our staff in order to communicate with them about available work.  Txt messages work well, as we can send a broadcast message to multiple staff, but the conversation we then have with a staff member is 1:1, e.g. the others that got the broadcast message, don't see this conversation, then once a shift it filled we can broadcast again.  

 

I know WhatsApp and the like could easily do the broadcast bit, but we can't have the replies rebroadcast for everyone else to see.

 

So two things, does anyone of an app that could replace txt messages, and allow the broadcast, but replies are 1:1 and/or does anyone know of the likes of WhatsApp can be configured to operate as required?

 

 

 

Ta. 

Whatsapp broadcast messages appear to do exactly what you want,  they are not a huge group chat....

 

"Create a broadcast list

 

Recipients receive a message from your broadcast list as an individual message from you in their Chats tab. Their reply will also appear as a normal message and won’t be sent to other contacts in the broadcast list.

 

Note:

 

Only people who’ve added you to their phone's contacts will receive your broadcast message.

 

If someone isn’t receiving your broadcast messages, ask them to add you to their contacts.

 

Broadcast lists are a one-to-many communication. If you want your recipients to participate in a group conversation, create a group chat instead.

 

https://faq.whatsapp.com/861663048350950/?cms_platform=android

 

 

 
 
 
 

thanks @wellguy, that's exactly what we need, I'll have a play.

