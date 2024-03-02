Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Oneplus 12 - anyone got/getting one?
nofam

#311969 2-Mar-2024 19:42
Looking at getting one of these to replace my Oneplus 9 Pro, so thought I'd post what I've managed to figure out so far in case it's of use to others.

 

There are a couple of hardware variants (India/China and Global) with the Chinese variant having ColorOS, different radio hardware (fewer bands) and no eSIM hardware support. Other than the eSIM support, this doesn't look to be an issue for NZ, as all three network providers are fully compatible from what I can tell.  If you travel frequently to other countries, the global variant is probably a better option for you.

 

The ColorOS variant can easily be flashed with a global OxygenOS ROM build to get the full Android experience though (Play Store, Android Auto etc), most sellers are doing this for next-to-nothing, but it's pretty straightforward to do yourself too.  Buying these re-flashed models seems to be around $300 cheaper than getting the global variant, with little downside, so is likely the way I'll go.  My OP9 was parallel imported too, and it's never missed a beat here, or when roaming in the US on AT&T. 

 

There are some reddit threads about the Chinese variant units made in 2024 being region-locked in an effort to counteract parallel importing, but sellers seem to be unlocking these when they update to OxygenOS too.

 

Locally, Mobilestation and Becextech have these listed now, and Supero said they planned to have them listed by end of February, so should be available soon.  There is a supposedly 'official' Oneplus NZ reseller based out of Melbourne, but it looks sketchy.

 

HTH - I'll update with any other information I find, and if/when I get one.

mrgsm021
  #3202545 2-Mar-2024 20:05
Was looking at this but went with S24U in the end, could pass up the titanium build this year.

 

If I was buying one, I'd look at the global variant rather than getting the seller to flash to Oxygen OS.

 

Historically PB stock global versions OnePlus phones locally albeit with delay and higher cost but you have the assurance of having NZ warranty should there be any issues.

 
 
 
 

lchiu7
  #3202551 2-Mar-2024 21:03
Just curious what is wrong with buying from Amazon (apart from warranty)

 

https://www.amazon.com/OnePlus-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-Processor-Hasselblad/dp/B0CQ5MYYZL

 

Free shipping also

 

Looks it runs Android 14

nofam

  #3202559 2-Mar-2024 21:49
lchiu7:

 

Just curious what is wrong with buying from Amazon (apart from warranty)

 

https://www.amazon.com/OnePlus-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-Processor-Hasselblad/dp/B0CQ5MYYZL

 

Free shipping also

 

Looks it runs Android 14

 

 

 

 

Absolutely nothing, other than cost - the companies selling the Chinese variant claim to get around charging GST (they certainly don't seem to be adding it at point-of-sale like Amazon do now) by claiming it's a low-value item or that they're paying it at their end.  Buying from Amazon would be around $400 dearer than the Oxygen OS-flashed versions.



lchiu7
  #3202583 3-Mar-2024 08:39
OK understood. You note you own the OP9 Pro. I also have the same phone bought from Amazon and only replaced it recently with a Pixel 8. But it still runs fine and if I hadn't wanted to get a phone with the pure Android experience, I would have kept it.

nofam

  #3202694 3-Mar-2024 12:52
lchiu7:

 

OK understood. You note you own the OP9 Pro. I also have the same phone bought from Amazon and only replaced it recently with a Pixel 8. But it still runs fine and if I hadn't wanted to get a phone with the pure Android experience, I would have kept it.

 

 

 

 

Yeah the OP9P has been a really good phone, but battery life is becoming an issue, and the camera can take nice shots but it's often a 50/50 in less than perfect conditions.  And there are a couple of lines of dead pixels near the top of the screen which probably annoy me more than they should, ha ha.

emenent7426
  #3203047 4-Mar-2024 11:42
nofam:

 

Looking at getting one of these to replace my Oneplus 9 Pro, so thought I'd post what I've managed to figure out so far in case it's of use to others.

 

There are a couple of hardware variants (India/China and Global) with the Chinese variant having ColorOS, different radio hardware (fewer bands) and no eSIM hardware support. Other than the eSIM support, this doesn't look to be an issue for NZ, as all three network providers are fully compatible from what I can tell.  If you travel frequently to other countries, the global variant is probably a better option for you.

 

The ColorOS variant can easily be flashed with a global OxygenOS ROM build to get the full Android experience though (Play Store, Android Auto etc), most sellers are doing this for next-to-nothing, but it's pretty straightforward to do yourself too.  Buying these re-flashed models seems to be around $300 cheaper than getting the global variant, with little downside, so is likely the way I'll go.  My OP9 was parallel imported too, and it's never missed a beat here, or when roaming in the US on AT&T. 

 

There are some reddit threads about the Chinese variant units made in 2024 being region-locked in an effort to counteract parallel importing, but sellers seem to be unlocking these when they update to OxygenOS too.

 

Locally, Mobilestation and Becextech have these listed now, and Supero said they planned to have them listed by end of February, so should be available soon.  There is a supposedly 'official' Oneplus NZ reseller based out of Melbourne, but it looks sketchy.

 

HTH - I'll update with any other information I find, and if/when I get one.

 

 

 

 

My friend is selling one. Listed on Trademe, purchased from Giztop and runs oxygen OS.

nofam

  #3203084 4-Mar-2024 14:21
emenent7426:

 

nofam:

 

Looking at getting one of these to replace my Oneplus 9 Pro, so thought I'd post what I've managed to figure out so far in case it's of use to others.

 

There are a couple of hardware variants (India/China and Global) with the Chinese variant having ColorOS, different radio hardware (fewer bands) and no eSIM hardware support. Other than the eSIM support, this doesn't look to be an issue for NZ, as all three network providers are fully compatible from what I can tell.  If you travel frequently to other countries, the global variant is probably a better option for you.

 

The ColorOS variant can easily be flashed with a global OxygenOS ROM build to get the full Android experience though (Play Store, Android Auto etc), most sellers are doing this for next-to-nothing, but it's pretty straightforward to do yourself too.  Buying these re-flashed models seems to be around $300 cheaper than getting the global variant, with little downside, so is likely the way I'll go.  My OP9 was parallel imported too, and it's never missed a beat here, or when roaming in the US on AT&T. 

 

There are some reddit threads about the Chinese variant units made in 2024 being region-locked in an effort to counteract parallel importing, but sellers seem to be unlocking these when they update to OxygenOS too.

 

Locally, Mobilestation and Becextech have these listed now, and Supero said they planned to have them listed by end of February, so should be available soon.  There is a supposedly 'official' Oneplus NZ reseller based out of Melbourne, but it looks sketchy.

 

HTH - I'll update with any other information I find, and if/when I get one.

 

 

 

 

My friend is selling one. Listed on Trademe, purchased from Giztop and runs oxygen OS.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, think I saw that this morning.  I was after the green one, but have now ordered one off Amazon.com as I wanted the certainty of band support for travel, and like the idea of eSIM too.



lchiu7
  #3203334 5-Mar-2024 12:53
Straying OT a little bit but the OP9Pro I got from Amazon was supposed to have wireless charging and it was in the  description. But it didn't and that was strange since it did not look the China only version with full packing and accessories (including the turbo charger).

 

 

 

I complained to Amazon who said I could either return it or get a $200 gift voucher. Since I do shop at Amazon regularly I chose that option and I have not really missed the wireless charging.

Castlvaniafan
  #3204715 9-Mar-2024 06:21
I got one while traveling through USA last month and it's a pretty amazing phone. The screen is actually incredible, it's scored as the best mobile screen ever from a website that reviews screens.

 

Camera has been excellent too.

 

I'll be listing mine for sale though, as I just sort of don't use smart phones enough in my day to day (I actually mostly daily a dumbphone) to warrent carrying around such a large phone. But it was fun for the few weeks I had it to check in how far flagship phones have come since my last one I owned. 

nofam

  #3205927 13-Mar-2024 09:44
Hot tip for anyone ordering the global variant from Amazon.com - local delivery, including customs declarations, are handled by the super-efficient and engaging (🙄) folks at Aramex, so my order has been in customs hold since last Wednesday with no comms or status updates.  It was only when I started hounding them for an update that they said the release couldn't proceed without a client code, so make sure you have one (can take a few days to request through Customs), and front-foot it with them.

 

Fingers crossed it's released for onwards delivery today.

Castlvaniafan
  #3205933 13-Mar-2024 09:54
Oh Gosh, Aramex handling a flagship phone delivery is scary thought. 

nofam

  #3205952 13-Mar-2024 10:08
Castlvaniafan:

 

Oh Gosh, Aramex handling a flagship phone delivery is scary thought. 

 

 

 

 

Exactly.  I actively avoid any business that uses Aramex unless I have no choice, they're absolutely hopeless.

Thorak
  #3206325 14-Mar-2024 13:15
Any particular reason people aren't simply buying direct from OnePlus themselves? It's purchasable from their NZ site.

 

 

 

I have the Oppo Find N3 Fold, that I just dropped and scratched the shit out of the bezels, thankfully got an insurance payout. Was considering the OP12, but really hate the curved edges; might go for the OnePlus Open instead.

nofam

  #3206329 14-Mar-2024 13:24
Thorak:

 

Any particular reason people aren't simply buying direct from OnePlus themselves? It's purchasable from their NZ site.

 

 

 

I have the Oppo Find N3 Fold, that I just dropped and scratched the shit out of the bezels, thankfully got an insurance payout. Was considering the OP12, but really hate the curved edges; might go for the OnePlus Open instead.

 

 

 

 

Are you referring to https://oneplusmobile.co.nz/?  As I mentioned in my first post, I don't believe it's legit (i.e. might be fine to buy from them but it's not actually OnePlus) - it's based out of Australia (there's a .com.au site too) and other threads on the topic have suggested there are no plans from OnePlus to officially support Au/NZ. 

gzt

gzt
  #3206423 14-Mar-2024 20:09
Support life is four years of o/s updates plus one year security. Not bad. I've spent my phone money on other things this year already. Does it get voWifi from NZ carriers?

