Hi all, I have family link set up on my sons account. The locate him function never works I have set location on and I have location accuracy on as well . It’s on an Oppo 54 but also had some problem with the Samsung A4. It’s on a 10 2degrees prepaid plan. I know a friend had same issue but when they went to a plan with skinny it started working. Any ideas of what I can try ? . I am thinking of giving him my IPhone and updating my phone as find my works fine on my wife’s iPhone on a prepaid plan