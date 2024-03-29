Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RCS Issue - Dual Sim
#312235 29-Mar-2024 16:10
Just seeing if anyone has come across this issue yet?  Had a search on these forums but nothing came up.

 

I have a Pixel 7 with One NZ as my carrier on eSim and now been issued with a work phone on Spark with a physical sim. I thought great I can just chuck it into my phone and I won't have to carry 2 phones around.  I had set up RCS with my One NZ number and had a few of people I could use the service with.

 

However, I discovered today that RCS is defaulting to the Spark sim and was not receiving RCS messages from previous message threads.  I had set up the sims to ask which sim to use for calls/sms but my default sim for data has always been One NZ. this was great as for each call I made it would prompt to ask which sim to use before the call was made.

 

I now have the One NZ sim set as the default for all phone functions and I am able to receive RCS messages as I was before.

 

The only problem now is when I go to make a call I cannot select which number I make the call from unless I make changes in the settings first.

 

Would this be a Google issue or carrier issue (as Spark seem to be up to date with authenticating features for devices for e.g. VoWifi)?

 

 

 

EDIT: I see there are a few articles now about Google bringing RCS function to dual sim phones

  #3212137 29-Mar-2024 18:25
I use RCS on a 2degrees number (SIM1) but use data over my One NZ plan (SIM2).

I can disable SIM2 and it will use SIM1 for data. Accordingly, turning SIM2 data again works fine.

Using a Samsung device, Android 14.




