Oppo A5 2020 audible alearts
#312333 7-Apr-2024 19:29
I realise I'm a bit out of date with my device, it being near 5 years old now, but this is something that has been bugging like hell for several years now. The device is an Oppo A5 2020, in most aspects I'm quite happy with it, there is one other thing, but the real issue is for me as an older(late 60s) with pretty iffy hearing, when I get a notification for a test, whatsapp message, messenger etc etc, the 1st notification is a nice loud double chime as I've selected, the next for a reply to one of my messaging apps, text, whatsapp, messenger, is a sound like a duck fart which I seldom hear. I've looked & looked for way to make all these notifications audible but no joy. Can it be done?

 

Fwiw, is there a search function for the forum? I did look & found nothing so did a google search with geekzone forum oppo a5 2020 which brought  up quite a few but nothing that appeared pertinent.

  #3215394 8-Apr-2024 06:30
have you tried going into the settings for the apps concerned  e.g.  open whatsapp and follow your nose through the settings to change the alert tones used. 

 

 

 

I did this for my mother on her android el chepo smartphone and she now has a ridiculous alert tone... 

 

I assume you have looked for the general sound settings for the phone itself?

 

  • from memory, Im pretty sure android has master volume and beside that so to speak media/app volume....(a couple different volume sliders) and then they are all controlled by the master handset volume buttons. 
  • I think you might be able to access this from tapping on the small icon as you adjust volume with the volume buttons on the phone???

 

 
 
 
 

  #3215699 8-Apr-2024 15:22
Yes, pretty much tried all that stuff, I've never been able to see an option for make all alerts audible, I can get a text from my son, reply & then I can be sitting with the phone on the side of the chair & if the telly is on, I'll only know he has come back to me if I look. Annoying double plus & while I can see that folk who walk about gazing at there phones all the time wouldn't find it a bother, for the likes of me who is as liable to put phone down or in pocket while doing other things, it is real inconvenient to miss some of these call backs. Wondering is it an Oppo thing or an Android thing. Son has an Apple phone & though he is pretty tech savvy it has stumped him too.

