I realise I'm a bit out of date with my device, it being near 5 years old now, but this is something that has been bugging like hell for several years now. The device is an Oppo A5 2020, in most aspects I'm quite happy with it, there is one other thing, but the real issue is for me as an older(late 60s) with pretty iffy hearing, when I get a notification for a test, whatsapp message, messenger etc etc, the 1st notification is a nice loud double chime as I've selected, the next for a reply to one of my messaging apps, text, whatsapp, messenger, is a sound like a duck fart which I seldom hear. I've looked & looked for way to make all these notifications audible but no joy. Can it be done?

Fwiw, is there a search function for the forum? I did look & found nothing so did a google search with geekzone forum oppo a5 2020 which brought up quite a few but nothing that appeared pertinent.