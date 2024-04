I’m about to buy a cheap smartphone for my 11 year old daughter.

Narrowed it down to the Samsung A05 as it should suit what she needs it for and an acceptable price range. Samsung sells it for $199 (64 GB version). Harvey Normal for $217. But I’ve seen someone called Raytech selling the 128GB version for $218. But it’s the international version? It’s an NZ based company. Any disadvantages by buying an international version?