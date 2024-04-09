jackyleunght2002:

Hello All

I just want to check, and I should have checked. I originally have one of those screen protectors on, interesting enough, everywhere on the screen can capture my writing, but on the right hand side, on this particular blob, it just doesn't capture it

So today, I thought something was wrong with the screen protector, and I should have checked before installing it. Again, is the new replacement screen protector doing the same, too?

Is there a particular screen protector that we must use for the Samsung S23 Ultra writing screen?

Thank you for your help

Jacky