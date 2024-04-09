Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung S23+ Ultra, I can't write on the right hand side of Screen?
jackyleunght2002

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312356 9-Apr-2024 18:47
Send private message quote this post

Hello All

 

I just want to check, and I should have checked. I originally have one of those screen protectors on, interesting enough, everywhere on the screen can capture my writing, but on the right hand side, on this particular blob, it just doesn't capture it 

 

So today, I thought something was wrong with the screen protector, and I should have checked before installing it. Again, is the new replacement screen protector doing the same, too?

 

Is there a particular screen protector that we must use for the Samsung S23 Ultra writing screen?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you for your help

 

Jacky 

 

 

Chills
83 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3216347 9-Apr-2024 18:50
Send private message quote this post

Does it capture it without a screen protector on?

 
 
 
 

jackyleunght2002

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3216348 9-Apr-2024 19:08
Send private message quote this post

thats what I have forgotten to do, such an idiot of me...

 

 

Chills
83 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3216352 9-Apr-2024 19:41
Send private message quote this post

jackyleunght2002:

 

thats what I have forgotten to do, such an idiot of me...

 

 

 

 

This is definitely a good test, will tell you if its just a weird screen protector interference or if there's something else happening.



jackyleunght2002

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3216357 9-Apr-2024 19:59
Send private message quote this post

Chills:

jackyleunght2002:


thats what I have forgotten to do, such an idiot of me...


 



This is definitely a good test, will tell you if its just a weird screen protector interference or if there's something else happening.



What is something else happening that you can think of


I only have this phone for. 3 months only.

Jacky

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
77080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3216360 9-Apr-2024 20:06
Send private message quote this post

Test without the screen protector first, no need to think of other things.

If it doesn't work without the screen protector, time to ask for a warranty service.




jackyleunght2002

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3216361 9-Apr-2024 20:12
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: Test without the screen protector first, no need to think of other things.

If it doesn't work without the screen protector, time to ask for a warranty service.

 

 

 

google found some message on samsung and other chat sites

 

 

 

https://eu.community.samsung.com/t5/samsung-lounge/my-pen-doesn-t-write-on-the-whole-screen/td-p/6909332

 

 

 

magnestic cover!!!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
77080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3216362 9-Apr-2024 20:17
Send private message quote this post

Working now then?




Dingbatt
6505 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3216365 9-Apr-2024 20:25
Send private message quote this post

Confirming, you have taken it out of its case (with the magnet in) and tried it? May save you having to apply yet another screen protector.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

jackyleunght2002

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3216376 9-Apr-2024 21:10
Send private message quote this post

yeap, it is working after I have removed the cover...

 

thanks

 

Jacky  

