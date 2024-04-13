Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google announcement - 5 ways to use the new Find My Device on Android
#312393 13-Apr-2024 14:31
Finally Google is going to release the functionality to use trackers on Android like Air Tags

 

 

 

https://blog.google/products/android/android-find-my-device/?__s=lfhm9msgdldavpb2g3ay&utm_source=drip&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Update+on+your+Pebblebee+for+Android+pre-order

 

 

 

I bought Pebblebee trackers over a year ago ( :-( ) and have been waiting for them to ship and now they say the end of May.

 

What I find intriguing is being able to track phones for a while even when they powered off. That didn't seem to make sense until I read even if a phone is powered off the Bluetooth chip is still powered for a few hours. That applies to Pixel phones - not sure about other ones.

  #3217711 13-Apr-2024 14:49
And look out for software updates coming to headphones from JBL, Sony and others, which will join the Find My Device network soon.

It's good when I want it I have no objection. Devices and apps that require location permission just to complete a first time setup really irritate me.

 
 
 
 

  #3226373 4-May-2024 12:16
Anyone have ideas when the "Find My Device network" will be relased in NZ and we can use the tags here? I understand it is only available in US and Canada at the moment.

