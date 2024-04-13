Finally Google is going to release the functionality to use trackers on Android like Air Tags

I bought Pebblebee trackers over a year ago ( :-( ) and have been waiting for them to ship and now they say the end of May.

What I find intriguing is being able to track phones for a while even when they powered off. That didn't seem to make sense until I read even if a phone is powered off the Bluetooth chip is still powered for a few hours. That applies to Pixel phones - not sure about other ones.