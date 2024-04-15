Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidCan't connect to WiFi portals - hotels and AirNZ using Chromebook - solved!
lchiu7

6459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312426 15-Apr-2024 20:38
Send private message

On a flight to Oz on AirNZ I found I could not connect to the inflight WiFi using my Chromebook. The portal site just timed out all the time but my phone was fine. Then in my hotel when I tried to connect to the hotel WiFi it wanted to go to a portal for me to enter room # and name.  But Chrome just kept going into a loop and the portal site was not found. 

 

 

 

Some Googling suggested I try incognito mode and use neverssl.com but that did not work.

 

 

 

Then on another thread somebody suggested using Firefox or Brave just to logon to the portal as it does not have the same "bug" that Chrome has. And I am relieved to report that worked okay.  Google really needs to fix this.

Create new topic
jnimmo
1093 posts

Uber Geek


  #3218794 15-Apr-2024 21:42
Send private message

If you run into it again, it might be a case of disabling the DNS over HTTPS setting in Chrome, I’ve had some issues with wifi portals before.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
lchiu7

6459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219064 16-Apr-2024 12:08
Send private message

jnimmo: If you run into it again, it might be a case of disabling the DNS over HTTPS setting in Chrome, I’ve had some issues with wifi portals before.

 

Brilliant suggestion. Got bitten by it in a corporate  WiFi and even using my phone didn't allow connect but disabling DNS over HTTPS fixed it

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright