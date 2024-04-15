On a flight to Oz on AirNZ I found I could not connect to the inflight WiFi using my Chromebook. The portal site just timed out all the time but my phone was fine. Then in my hotel when I tried to connect to the hotel WiFi it wanted to go to a portal for me to enter room # and name. But Chrome just kept going into a loop and the portal site was not found.

Some Googling suggested I try incognito mode and use neverssl.com but that did not work.

Then on another thread somebody suggested using Firefox or Brave just to logon to the portal as it does not have the same "bug" that Chrome has. And I am relieved to report that worked okay. Google really needs to fix this.