Is anyone else having this weird issue with Oppo Find X5 Pro where it doesn't connect to 5G or 4G for about 15 minutes after going out of WiFi coverage? I think it started happening after the last update in February, but I might be wrong.

Basically - you leave WiFi coverage, the phone has mobile data on, but it doesn't connect. The network icon has all 4 bars of coverage but no 4G or 5G next to it, you get "No internet" errors on every app, and this goes on for 10-15 minutes. I tried toggling mobile data off/on and rebooting the phone - it doesn't do anything.

It's definitely not a WiFi network issue because I've observed this with multiple WiFi networks.