ForumsAndroidOppo WiFi to LTE handover issues
#312495 22-Apr-2024 10:45
Is anyone else having this weird issue with Oppo Find X5 Pro where it doesn't connect to 5G or 4G for about 15 minutes after going out of WiFi coverage? I think it started happening after the last update in February, but I might be wrong.

 

Basically - you leave WiFi coverage, the phone has mobile data on, but it doesn't connect. The network icon has all 4 bars of coverage but no 4G or 5G next to it, you get "No internet" errors on every app, and this goes on for 10-15 minutes. I tried toggling mobile data off/on and rebooting the phone - it doesn't do anything.

 

It's definitely not a WiFi network issue because I've observed this with multiple WiFi networks.




  #3221321 22-Apr-2024 11:16
I have Wi-Fi calling off on mine. We had work issues with people driving away, and it dropped the call. So I have VoLTE calls on, roaming on, but Wi-Fi calling off in Sim settings. Could it be related to that, maybe? But overall, I have not had your exact issue, no.

 

I have, however, noted that the battery is now unable to last a full day of solid use, which is annoying.

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3221325 22-Apr-2024 11:30
I am not sure if it is the same thing, but I have an Oppo A78 and sometimes when I leave my house or office it stays connected to wifi, even though I am obviously not in range. I have LTE coverage but it also shows the wifi signal as strong. As such apps etc try to use the non-existant wifi connection. I have to turn wifi off/on again to make it use mobile data.

  #3221328 22-Apr-2024 11:36
No, WiFi calling is off, so probably not the same thing.

 

What I noticed though is that if switch WiFi off on the phone, the 5G icon lights up for a sec, and then disappears. I tried restricting networks to 4G - same thing happened, the 4G icon lit up for a second, and disappeared again. It's as if something tells the phone to drop the mobile network. VoLTE stays on though. Weird stuff.




Hello, Ground!



  #3221430 22-Apr-2024 14:30
On a Find X3 Pro, had this happen once last week, or the week before. I just toggled Airplane mode on and off and it seemed to fix the issue. Has only happened once.

