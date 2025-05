Kia ora all.

Long time lurker, first time poster.

Looking to finally replace my samsung S9, as battery very shot, screen cracked and lack of security updates.



I've looked at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G/ OPPO A94 5G but apart from a better camera, 5g and battery it still shows the S9 processor is better?





I'm looking at somewhere in the 500-600$ range, android. Any ideas?