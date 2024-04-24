Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung note 20 won't power on....
Soultaker

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312529 24-Apr-2024 23:01
Send private message

So we had a power cut at my house & my phone went flat, i had no powerbank or any other way to charge it so i thought i would try & charge it by chopping the end off a charging cable, exposing the wires inside & attaching them to the positive/negative terminals of a 12v battery.... this was obviously a foolish decision as not only did this not work but now that the power is back on at my house, my phone is not charging whatsoever.

 

So it appears i may have cooked it or something. Does anyone know if my phone can be saved? Do i need to take it into a repair shop? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

 

Phone is a Samsung note 20

ArcanFire
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3222575 24-Apr-2024 23:38
Send private message

My guess is that the battery wasn't regulating the power being delivered to your phone. I would presume this fried the charging circuit itself on the motherboard.

There are a couple of daughter boards in the Note 20 but I'm by no means an expert. Perhaps one of these can be replaced, but I wouldn't bargain on it.

 
 
 
 

Soultaker

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3222580 25-Apr-2024 00:42
Send private message

Thanks for your fast reply, I think your probably right. I will see if anyone else has something to add but will probably take the phone to a repair shop in the morning. Thank you very much for your help.

Dingbatt
6734 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3222611 25-Apr-2024 09:16
Send private message

Hopefully it is just the charging circuit that has been fried but I’m not sure I’d trust a lithium ion battery that has been subjected to 2.4 times its voltage at an unknown current.

 

I know it’s too late for the OP’s circumstance, but was there a car around with a phone charger in it that could have breathed some life into the phone?

 

It’s something I have mentioned to family members in the event of a power cut here.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

