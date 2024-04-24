So we had a power cut at my house & my phone went flat, i had no powerbank or any other way to charge it so i thought i would try & charge it by chopping the end off a charging cable, exposing the wires inside & attaching them to the positive/negative terminals of a 12v battery.... this was obviously a foolish decision as not only did this not work but now that the power is back on at my house, my phone is not charging whatsoever.

So it appears i may have cooked it or something. Does anyone know if my phone can be saved? Do i need to take it into a repair shop? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

Phone is a Samsung note 20