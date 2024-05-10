I have a samsung smart V11, I dont use it for phoning just for apps, i have recently replaced screen and battery but then dropped it and it wont go anymore. I got another new screen and still nothing. So next I purchased a v11 from mr money the porn broker up north on trademe for $1.00 this one now works with my new screen but has a 4 number pin. I have entered the recovery mode and done a factory reset but it still requires the old owners pin to get any further. Is there a way that this can be done without having to pay. I just want it for web cam.