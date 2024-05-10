Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidBypass Pin on android phone.
petermcg

77 posts

Master Geek


#312703 10-May-2024 12:20
I have a samsung smart V11, I dont use it for phoning just for apps, i have recently replaced screen and battery but then dropped it and it wont go anymore. I got another new screen and still nothing. So next I purchased a v11 from mr money the porn broker up north on trademe for $1.00 this one now works with my new screen but has a 4 number pin. I have entered the recovery mode and done a factory reset but it still requires the old owners pin to get any further. Is there a way that this can be done without having to pay. I just want it for web cam. 

Create new topic
larknz
1721 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228732 10-May-2024 13:48
Once you get in you might find that there is still a Google account and Samsung account that you will have to try and get rid of.



mentalinc
3254 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3228734 10-May-2024 13:49
Sounds stolen to me.




Linux
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228738 10-May-2024 13:59
Have you tried 1234?



Chills
172 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3228742 10-May-2024 14:11
Yeah I'd be careful with this one, does indeed sound stolen. I'm sure they would've HAD to wipe it before reselling.

timmmay
20600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228754 10-May-2024 14:38
When someone stops using a phone they have to do a reset, which involves entering their password. If either they or the pawn broker forgot to do that you can't access the phone. It's a security feature and when i tried a year or two ago it was near impossible to bypass. That's probably why it was $1.

petermcg

77 posts

Master Geek


  #3228762 10-May-2024 14:45
I thought the porn broker might check to see if items are stolen before he buys them. Either way I still would like to know if there is some way to do this, thanks for replys so far.

nicmair
244 posts

Master Geek


#3228765 10-May-2024 15:03
short answer no, long answer there are lots of websites that will tell you how to do this, and even some apps that say they will do it, I've never had any success with any method, and also have a lovely pile of phones and tablets that staff return with a PIN (most are fully managed now so this is happening less and less, as we just remote wipe it.) and it's amazing how fast people forget their pins....

 
 
 
 

kiwi_64
264 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3228766 10-May-2024 15:11
I was once able to get around this (Factory Reset Protection) once previously.  IIRC (and I think it was a year ago) I used an a process similar to that described in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5vVos4eMiI 
good luck. 

ANglEAUT
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228774 10-May-2024 15:33
Maybe the porn broker didn't want to touch the device too much? 😜🙃😜

 

And I doubt a pawn broker would try very hard or at all to check if this was a stolen item.

 

IME, there is now way around this outside of the Samsung business partner network. I have gotten PIN's removed from Samsung phones by sending it to SSCNZ, an authorised service centre & paying them.




Coon
97 posts

Master Geek


  #3228947 11-May-2024 10:28
do you know what proof you have to show them?

 

receipt/invoice for the phone ?

 

what if it's bought used?

 

 

 

how much did it cost?

Chills
172 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3228949 11-May-2024 10:33
Any "legit" pawn brokers will list down the IMEI number of the device before storing it and/or selling it. I would maybe contact them to see if they got that. If they do then they would've accessed it, if not then there's probably a reason they chucked it for cheap.

ANglEAUT
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229156 11-May-2024 22:46
Coon:

 

do you know what proof you have to show them? - Nothing, I think. The business bought the phone on contract & I didn't have access to the accounts people who could provide such info.

 

...

 

how much did it cost? - 4yrs ago,+- $75, 2yrs ago, +-$100

 

 




