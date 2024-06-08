Hey all

want to sign into the McDonald's app on my new device, but every time using the existing username and even change the password several times, it shows that username and password is incorrect

already contacted their McDonald head office - sorry can't help they said and asked me to contact the person that looks after the app

asked the managers at the McDonalds store - they said they don't know either

Does anyone know if the McDonald's app only allows to have 1 username and 1 device?

thank you

Jacky