McDonald App - can't sign in using my existing password
jackyleunght2002

#315029 8-Jun-2024 14:21
Hey all

 

want to sign into the McDonald's app on my new device, but every time using the existing username and even change the password several times, it shows that username and password is incorrect

 

already contacted their McDonald head office - sorry can't help they said and asked me to contact the person that looks after the app

 

asked the managers at the McDonalds store - they said they don't know either

 

Does anyone know if the McDonald's app only allows to have 1 username and 1 device?

 

thank you 

 

Jacky 

Stu1
  #3246215 8-Jun-2024 15:30
I have a feeling it’s one username , I tired to add my account to my wife’s iPhone it wouldn’t work either . Ended up just creating a new user name which is not great . We use the phone that has the most points on it



zocster
  #3246753 10-Jun-2024 05:47
I have one username on two different devices, one Android, one iPhone. 




 

Andy Ghozali
trig42
  #3246765 10-Jun-2024 07:32
Pretty sure I have the same username on both mine and my wife's phones.



johno1234
  #3246766 10-Jun-2024 07:41
Clear cookies or use incognito mode browser

