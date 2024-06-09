Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi 11t photo issue
beenz

643 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 30

ID Verified

#315048 9-Jun-2024 19:14
I have a Xiaomi 11t showing Android version 14 up1a.231005.007

When you use the camera and for example look at a pink flower the flower shows green on the viewfinder and if you view the photo on the same phone it also green, however if you send the photo to another device the colour is corrected and looks normal.

This makes me think the camera is working fine.
I have tried taking the photo from messenger app and also viewing the image on both gallery app and photo app on the 11t.

Again if you send it to another device the colours display is perfect.
I am at a loss and hopefully someone can help me.
Thanks

DeepBlueSky
547 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 65


  #3247078 10-Jun-2024 19:13
Seems like a colour setting issue, check your settings colour gamut etc . Maybe you have changed a setting.

