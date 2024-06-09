I have a Xiaomi 11t showing Android version 14 up1a.231005.007



When you use the camera and for example look at a pink flower the flower shows green on the viewfinder and if you view the photo on the same phone it also green, however if you send the photo to another device the colour is corrected and looks normal.



This makes me think the camera is working fine.

I have tried taking the photo from messenger app and also viewing the image on both gallery app and photo app on the 11t.



Again if you send it to another device the colours display is perfect.

I am at a loss and hopefully someone can help me.

Thanks