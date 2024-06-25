Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Watch that measures blood oxygen saturation 24 hours a day? (apple watch with android device?)
TeaLeaf

#315247 25-Jun-2024 18:38
Due to my illness it is something I need.

I also need a heart tracker that is pretty accurate. Last time I looked at the scientist guy on YT who compares all wareables, the apple SE watch was close to the top, the best for the price it costs.

 

But, I read there was a lawsuit about the oxygen readers, will this be a problem?

also Im not sure how compatible an apple watch is with an android phone?

appreciate the help, this is very much a health focused device for me rather than a watch, but if it has some cool features thats great.

johno1234
  #3253140 25-Jun-2024 19:03
I think that ban only applies in the USA.

I have a friend that monitors his heart with his Apple Watch Ultra. His phone alerts him off things go awry, in particular heart rhythm. He can even upload the data to his specialist. Amazing really.

 
 
 
 

TeaLeaf

  #3253145 25-Jun-2024 19:20
johno1234: I think that ban only applies in the USA.

I have a friend that monitors his heart with his Apple Watch Ultra. His phone alerts him off things go awry, in particular heart rhythm. He can even upload the data to his specialist. Amazing really.


I thought maybe this but the NZ site also says blood oxygen is no longer available on any apple watches. Ugggh. I guess they got caught out stealing intellectual/technological property.

 

Im pretty sure som other bramds still measure it. Maybe Garmin. I will research. The apple ultra otherwise looks like a good watch. Galaxy watch is one.

 

Edit: no it looks like the Samsung Watch in NZ also doesnt have SP02....

Best smartwatches that can measure blood oxygen saturation levels | Android Central

 

I think the Garmin Venu, pricey, but Garmin products with health are usually pretty good quality,

kiwifidget
  #3253147 25-Jun-2024 19:29
What about the Withings ScanWatch2?

 

https://www.withings.com/nz/en/scanwatch-2

 

Stu

Stu
  #3253148 25-Jun-2024 19:32
Yes, definately investigate Withings (I have a Scanwatch Horizon). But seriously, if your health issues require 24 monitoring, I'm not sure a watch is the right device.




TeaLeaf

  #3253149 25-Jun-2024 19:35
kiwifidget:

 

What about the Withings ScanWatch2?

 

https://www.withings.com/nz/en/scanwatch-2

 

It's on my radar.

 

 

Looks good, but its only Blood Oxygen on demand and daily average, I need it tracked. Otherwise it looks good imo. 

TeaLeaf

  #3253150 25-Jun-2024 19:38
Stu: Yes, definately investigate Withings (I have a Scanwatch Horizon). But seriously, if your health issues require 24 monitoring, I'm not sure a watch is the right device.

 

Thanks doc ;-p

 

actually no they were recommended to me by a specialist. He actually has the Garmin as well. You can buy SP02 metres, but they not cheap either for a singular device.

 

Im not sure they would be suitable for everyone though. What would be good with the spot and avg meter types is if I could programme it too do an hourly spot check, that would suffice for my means. I might see if that is possible. They are a classy face, reminds me of my Omega Oceanmaster :-)

If Sleep is a problem, this is dand cheap for what looks like a fairly good quality sleep mat. Sleep Tracking Mat - Sleep | Withings

Stu

Stu
  #3253169 25-Jun-2024 20:51
There's no need for the sarcasm.

Good luck with your search.




TeaLeaf

  #3253171 25-Jun-2024 20:57
Stu: There's no need for the sarcasm.

Good luck with your search.

 

Cmon mate was just me showing I was just joking with a tongue poking face :-). Have to have banter and a giggle in life :-). I appreciated your sentiment.

 

Oddly Fitbit cheap Charge 6 wristband can measure and show a timeline graph. Im prettu sure google watches can too, but they grey imports here much like Pixel phones, I could get one sent from aussie though.

The Withings and the Galaxy watches are the nicest looking. The Garnin is too but $800 you would hope so haha

alasta
  #3253172 25-Jun-2024 21:09
Which Garmin model are you looking at? 

 

The disablement of the pulse oximeter in the Apple Watch is only applicable to the US market so it won't be a problem for you here.

 

Honestly, a sports watch is a very expensive solution if blood oxygen is the only thing you need to track. I know that a finger based pulse oximeter might be a pain to use, but it would be much cheaper and more accurate. My Apple watch takes readings roughly every hour but the readings are often too low to be credible, whereas if I do a manual reading while perfectly still then it consistently gives me 98-100%. If you have to be perfectly still to get an accurate reading from a watch then you might as well use a dedicated device. 

itxtme
  #3253279 25-Jun-2024 23:01
I would caution the use of watch based SpO2 monitors as a health indicator.  I would also be surprised if any specialist doctor would recommend these products.  A bit like a home blood pressure machine its not really a clinical indicator that a doctor would use to make adjustments to your treatment be that interventions or medications.

Having worked with SpO2 devices in a previous life job you get to see their limitations.  You should note Heart rate from these watches uses the SpO2 reading to measure the rate of your heart by the amplitude pattern that the device produces.  Movement negatively effects these devices A LOT and the best indication of a good reading is a good wave form over a sustained period of time.  I know some watches show that wave form, but some dont. 

Equally other factors can effect the quality of the sample , for example with the SpO2 meters we used on the finger did not work well with nail polish.  Cold fingers can cause a lower reading than reality due to the vasoconstriction in your finger tips.

If you want to periodically use one to check your current level then get a finger based one, learn the wave form, sit down, and stay still then asses the results.  There is a reason you dont see patients walking around hospital wards on SpO2 monitors.  How useful that number will be to you I am not so sure.

freitasm
  #3253280 25-Jun-2024 23:17
SpO2 and ECG require certification, so if they are enabled, then you should be able to trust them.

 

Devices will be different, though. As mentioned, some will have night-only monitoring. Others will have night and on-demand. 

 

I have a Withings Horizon and happy with it. I only look at the nightly readings for monitoring. I don't have any condition that would required 24/7 monitoring.




Senecio
  #3253306 26-Jun-2024 06:10
PulseOx devices only require certification if they are intended to be used in a clinical environment. ECG on the other hand must be certified. That's why Garmin watches can measure Pulse Ox in NZ but not ECG.

 

Back to the OP. You can rule out the Apple watch immediately unless you are prepared to also change your Android phone for an iPhone. Most other sports watches these days will provide SPO2 measurements in their mid to upper tier models (Garmin, Suunto, Polar etc...). However as advised above the results shouldn't be relied upon. The devices are capable of producing an accurate SPO2 result but only in the right conditions. Those right conditions don't lend themselves to all day monitoring. I've disabled SPO2 on my Garmin as it just kills the battery and provides no real helpful data. The one time I did use it just to check, the results were so low you'd think I was dead.

blackjack17
  #3253315 26-Jun-2024 07:28
The Garmin Fenix 6 does blood oxygen, but it does take a battery hit.  

 

When I enable it for night readings battery dropped from 14 days to 10, so I disabled it and haven't used it for a couple of years.

 

This article compares the apple, Garmin and witherings

 

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10337940/ 

 

 




cshwone
  #3253316 26-Jun-2024 07:38
Can recommend the Huawei Watch D. I have had mine since the review from Geekzone was posted

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=26788

 

As far as I can see it will meet your needs, and more

TeaLeaf

  #3253500 26-Jun-2024 14:48
alasta:

 

Which Garmin model are you looking at? 

 

The disablement of the pulse oximeter in the Apple Watch is only applicable to the US market so it won't be a problem for you here.

 



I already have a quality sp02 spot finger meter.

 

I thought maybe this but I went on the apple NZ site and its not mentioned in the features list and is mentioned in it having been removed in the fine print.

Garmin Venu is what Im looking at, $800, its pretty flash, Im just wondering with hunting and spearing if there might be a better Garmin model.

 

The galaxy watch does surprisingly well. 

Of them all, to me, the Galaxy watch and the Withering look the best, can look like I said, like a quality Omega.

One of the watches does tracking but the chart is on your phone. Id be happy enough with that even just during my sleep, rather than an avg %.

The Garmin Venu does Spot, Sleep and all day. Unlike the forerunnner and other Garmin watches it too looks like a watch rather than just a bright colored fitness devic.

Will look into which ones can do sleep tracking graphs etc, for battery it makes sense to turn it off during the day.

Thanks all for the help. 

