alasta: Which Garmin model are you looking at? The disablement of the pulse oximeter in the Apple Watch is only applicable to the US market so it won't be a problem for you here.

I already have a quality sp02 spot finger meter.

I thought maybe this but I went on the apple NZ site and its not mentioned in the features list and is mentioned in it having been removed in the fine print.



Garmin Venu is what Im looking at, $800, its pretty flash, Im just wondering with hunting and spearing if there might be a better Garmin model.

The galaxy watch does surprisingly well.



Of them all, to me, the Galaxy watch and the Withering look the best, can look like I said, like a quality Omega.



One of the watches does tracking but the chart is on your phone. Id be happy enough with that even just during my sleep, rather than an avg %.



The Garmin Venu does Spot, Sleep and all day. Unlike the forerunnner and other Garmin watches it too looks like a watch rather than just a bright colored fitness devic.



Will look into which ones can do sleep tracking graphs etc, for battery it makes sense to turn it off during the day.



Thanks all for the help.