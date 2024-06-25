Due to my illness it is something I need.
I also need a heart tracker that is pretty accurate. Last time I looked at the scientist guy on YT who compares all wareables, the apple SE watch was close to the top, the best for the price it costs.
But, I read there was a lawsuit about the oxygen readers, will this be a problem?
also Im not sure how compatible an apple watch is with an android phone?
appreciate the help, this is very much a health focused device for me rather than a watch, but if it has some cool features thats great.