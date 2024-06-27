Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidShopping refurbished, it appears to be a viable optiom, especially for last gen phones?
TeaLeaf

6205 posts

Uber Geek


#315272 27-Jun-2024 21:59
Send private message

Im looking at a Samsung, Apple and Pixel. and all seem to be available in varying conditions including "prestine"

But which of the Shops is the best place people have used before?

Expertinfotech has a range of iPhones

OzMobiles seems to have a range of Samsungs, have not heard of this store, so any info would be good.

Reebelo, from what I can work out, is a US store with offices in a number of countries, I am not so sure about them, would love to here someones experience if they have?

Trademe clearly has some sellers.

a good battery and a solid yeas Warranty seems to be what to expect from buying used.

 

The big thing with Samsung and Pixel until next gen is you dont get the 7 yrs software updates.

But if the price is right it seems a good way to go if it has been refurbished and has warranty?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

gzt

gzt
16811 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3253978 27-Jun-2024 22:14
Send private message

Current gen Pixel 8 and pro refurbs are already linked in the Pixel 8 topic. Samsung latest don't know. In some ways I'm happier buying a refurb. Whatever first run manufacturing fault it had (if any at all) was resolved. I'd guess at least some of the "pristine" examples were just open box returns where the customer didn't like it for whatever random reason of the day.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Linux
11142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253982 27-Jun-2024 22:48
Send private message

Who keeps a handset for 7 years?

mattwnz
19980 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253984 27-Jun-2024 23:04
Send private message

Linux: Who keeps a handset for 7 years?


My note 9 is getting up there and still works fine.



mattwnz
19980 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253985 27-Jun-2024 23:06
Send private message

My issue with second hand iPhones is battery life and whether replacement batteries are original.Also.if it has been repaired with non original parts

gzt

gzt
16811 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3253991 27-Jun-2024 23:21
Send private message

Linux: Who keeps a handset for 7 years?

I'd like to be able to give it to someone with lower tech needs knowing it is still useful and reasonably secure with a few years of updates. Likewise a sell scenario becomes more likely with a remaining few years of updates.

alasta
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3254025 28-Jun-2024 08:32
Send private message

mattwnz: My issue with second hand iPhones is battery life and whether replacement batteries are original.Also.if it has been repaired with non original parts

 

This is why refurbished iPhones should only be purchased from Apple. If you buy a 'refurbished' iPhone from anywhere else then you should consider it to be second hand with the risks that go along with any second hand iPhone purchase. 

TeaLeaf

6205 posts

Uber Geek


  #3254241 28-Jun-2024 17:50
Send private message

I should have put in the original thread, what should we look for and what should we expect?

My last phone which survived water with no IP rating, many events, lasted 5 years and it was a low tier phone. So a Gen 3 or 2 SnapD or lower powered by secure SoC Tensor, I think given the screen specs etc, is quite reasonable to hold onto for 7 years. In my house we tend to cycle gear, Im usually the last to get a newer tier phone but if I see something in 5 years that is worth the price, I know my partner wont mind taking it off me as her needs are low, as have mine for a periiod,

So there is a solid use cased for wanting somethig that lasts. But if shopping refurbished, apple is often the most accesssible for this. I think I saw a base iPhone 14 for $899. Its not what I would buy, but its a solid choice for some, I need the biger screen.

 

It appears all if refurb shops have tiers of what they percieve the phone to be in.

Rebelo on the phace of it is a company that distributes to many offices around the world and has its warranty local, at least that is how it appears, it doesnt seem anyone on here has bought from them?

Does anyone know of other stores than the ones I listed in the original post?



mrgsm021
1441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3254260 28-Jun-2024 19:57
Send private message

Personally I'd never buy reburbished or second hand phones, due to uncertain battery usage and also I like to have the latest 😜, however I don't mind buying second hand networking gear though.

TeaLeaf

6205 posts

Uber Geek


  #3254272 28-Jun-2024 21:00
Send private message

each to their own. Batteries are checked, its part of making the sellers Tiers ie "Prestine". Some provide a new battery, they will say if thats the case. 

alasta
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3254412 29-Jun-2024 13:34
Send private message

They may well claim that it has a new battery, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's a genuine part, or that it was installed by an authorised service agent. 

Scott3
3883 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3254477 29-Jun-2024 16:43
Send private message

Linux: Who keeps a handset for 7 years?


You don't need to keep the phone for 7 years for that support period to be useful.

I upgraded away from a S10 late last year. 8 March 2019 release, April 2023 support end (and only quarterly updates for the last year, so I would keep getting locked out of work stuff as my phone was not up to date enough).

For somebody buying a S10 phone a year after the release date, the one of the three years of regular security updates is gone, so you are down to only two years of usefulness in a corporate. So the increased support period is very welcome.

TeaLeaf

6205 posts

Uber Geek


  #3254483 29-Jun-2024 16:53
Send private message

Scott3:

 

 So the increased support period is very welcome.

 

 

Definitely not to mention people are more likely to buy a phone that has Updates and Security still to come.

 

So are those the only refurbished shops? (plus the companies themselves)

Scott3
3883 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3254485 29-Jun-2024 17:04
Send private message

Would have to be very cheap for it to be worth it for me. Buttons wear out, batteries degrade, microphones & speakers get blocked/damaged etc. Smart phones are people primary device and get a heap of abuse. This is not a corporate laptop that sits in a dock most of the time.

Personally have been have been doing fairly well stacking deals on the Samsung online or educational store. Currently if you sign up for their Unpacked event, you get a $150 voucher (plus a chance to win a $10k TV). Stack with the new user discount and any other deals they have going.

Scott3
3883 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3254487 29-Jun-2024 17:07
Send private message

Should also note note noel lemming is running a buy a S24 ultra, get a free S22 128GB deal, so I predict a bunch of new in box S22 128gb's on the various marketplaces soon.

antant
112 posts

Master Geek


  #3254568 29-Jun-2024 20:11
Send private message

TeaLeaf:

 


Does anyone know of other stores than the ones I listed in the original post?

 

 

Duct Tape Workshop in Auckland. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright