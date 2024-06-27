Im looking at a Samsung, Apple and Pixel. and all seem to be available in varying conditions including "prestine"
But which of the Shops is the best place people have used before?
Expertinfotech has a range of iPhones
OzMobiles seems to have a range of Samsungs, have not heard of this store, so any info would be good.
Reebelo, from what I can work out, is a US store with offices in a number of countries, I am not so sure about them, would love to here someones experience if they have?
Trademe clearly has some sellers.
a good battery and a solid yeas Warranty seems to be what to expect from buying used.
The big thing with Samsung and Pixel until next gen is you dont get the 7 yrs software updates.
But if the price is right it seems a good way to go if it has been refurbished and has warranty?