Good to hear you're up and running! Only got this phone into the country last weekend so 5G would've been set up by then as you noted; I have a Pixel 7a myself and it took some help from others on this forum to kick start the VoWifi/VoLTE/5G features at the time.

The Pixel 8a could be the first Android phone I've heard of where the security and O/S updates (up to May 2031) outlive the phone!