Since our last visit at the start of this year (2024) the Samsung Browser on my Galaxy Tab A8 is showing some Maori text when using the Google search page.

I can't find out where this was set!

As usual when you get set to ask a question, you sort of fix the problem without understanding why.

Google search bar had an option underneath to view in English.

But I was already viewing in English.

So I poked it anyway and the Maori seems to have gone away.

Now I don't know how to get it back.

Does anyone understand how this works?

I couldn't find any language settings which showed Maori.

Not an issue with my Realme 6 Pro. However I use Opera and Firefox as browsers on that.