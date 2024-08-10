Since our last visit at the start of this year (2024) the Samsung Browser on my Galaxy Tab A8 is showing some Maori text when using the Google search page.
I can't find out where this was set!
As usual when you get set to ask a question, you sort of fix the problem without understanding why.
Google search bar had an option underneath to view in English.
But I was already viewing in English.
So I poked it anyway and the Maori seems to have gone away.
Now I don't know how to get it back.
Does anyone understand how this works?
I couldn't find any language settings which showed Maori.
Not an issue with my Realme 6 Pro. However I use Opera and Firefox as browsers on that.