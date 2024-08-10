leemillerau

My Nokia 7 Plus from 2019 or so seems to have died, and I'm looking for replacement options. I've been very happy with the 7 Plus so something roughly equivalent is fine. Not really interested in iOS as I'm pretty well embedded in the Google ecosphere.

Budget $600 plus or minus. I can't justify spending $1k on a phone as I don't use it a lot for anything - calls, SMS, Whatsapp, Wallet, camera occasionally but mostly just to scan documents, assorted apps. Must have NFC (but probably everything except my wife's phone does these days). 64GB storage seems to be enough. Size and weight are not an issue as it lives on my desk or in my carry bag if out and about - never in a pocket. Locally I use Skinny network but must also be compatible for overseas travel - India next but also Australia regularly.

Any suggestions re brand, model and where to buy would be welcome.

Thanks