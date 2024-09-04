For years I've kept NFC disabled on my phone as every time my phone went anywhere near my wallet that has my Snapper card in it the Snapper app would launch, which I found annoying because it beeped at me. I found way to prevent this yesterday.

On the Pixel 8 I choose Settings -> Apps -> Special App Access -> Launch via NFC. Click Snapper and choose "Not Allowed".

I have checked my wife's Samsung S22 and this does NOT work at this stage. It may be Pixel only for now.

This appears to be my 20,000th post.