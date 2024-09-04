Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Prevent snapper card popping up app via NFC - solved for Android Pixel
timmmay

#315980 4-Sep-2024 16:07
For years I've kept NFC disabled on my phone as every time my phone went anywhere near my wallet that has my Snapper card in it the Snapper app would launch, which I found annoying because it beeped at me. I found way to prevent this yesterday.

 

On the Pixel 8 I choose Settings -> Apps -> Special App Access -> Launch via NFC. Click Snapper and choose "Not Allowed".

 

I have checked my wife's Samsung S22 and this does NOT work at this stage. It may be Pixel only for now.

 

 

This appears to be my 20,000th post.

Mehrts
  #3278935 4-Sep-2024 16:31
@timmmay, congrats on the 20k posts!

 
 
 
 

lchiu7
  #3279333 5-Sep-2024 17:07
Nice but for a different reason. I want to be able to fire up the Snapper app when I put my P8 on the card but some reason it stopped working. I went to that setting and turned off all the apps that would startup via NFC apart from Snapper and now it works as I want to. I have never had an issue with the Snapper app opening  by mistake, perhaps because I keep my Snapper card in my wallet and not in a phone case with cards.

kinginvercargill
  #3279396 5-Sep-2024 21:52
Have you tried this setting on the Snapper App (is in the latest version of the app - released a few months ago).

 

Available by Scanning the card, Account --> Settings --> Background Card Scanning.

 



timmmay

  #3279423 6-Sep-2024 07:58
Nice find, thanks 🙂

