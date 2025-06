Just a quick update for anyone who might be interested.

PB was no help, had no idea, was disinterested in finding out, and suggested I talk to OneNZ (lol).

Anyway, I went to Harvey Norman in Pukekohe, who let me test it on their display phone - it worked out of the box. I purchased on and can confirm 5G, WiFI Calling and VoLTE all work fine.

It's a pretty impressive phone for the money.