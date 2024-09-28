Hi All
Bit of a random one. I am having issues with my Android devices on my home wi-fi. Some details below
Issue
- Apps from Google Play get stuck on pending and won't update
- YouTube videos don't play (tho Netflix does)
Interestingly, web browsing is fine as are my Apple devices/laptops. I have tested this on another person's Android phone, who also has the same issues on my WiFi connection. When I hotspot these phones, it works fine, so I suspect it has something to do with the Android OS and Wi-Fi settings. It had been working previously, so assume that perhaps some update is causing this but can't work out if Android issue or something on the WiFi
What I have tried
- Clearing cache on the phone
- Full factory reset on the phone
- Full factory reset on router
- Tested on other phone (same issue)
My internet provider is One NZ Fibre and I'm using a Deco X53-DSL and a Samsung A52 running Android v14
Any advice would be appreciated