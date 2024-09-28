Hi All

Bit of a random one. I am having issues with my Android devices on my home wi-fi. Some details below

Issue



Apps from Google Play get stuck on pending and won't update



YouTube videos don't play (tho Netflix does)



Interestingly, web browsing is fine as are my Apple devices/laptops. I have tested this on another person's Android phone, who also has the same issues on my WiFi connection. When I hotspot these phones, it works fine, so I suspect it has something to do with the Android OS and Wi-Fi settings. It had been working previously, so assume that perhaps some update is causing this but can't work out if Android issue or something on the WiFi

What I have tried



Clearing cache on the phone



Full factory reset on the phone



Full factory reset on router



Tested on other phone (same issue)



My internet provider is One NZ Fibre and I'm using a Deco X53-DSL and a Samsung A52 running Android v14

Any advice would be appreciated