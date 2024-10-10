GoogleGeek88

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Google Pixel Owners / Buyers Thread
#317381 10-Oct-2024 21:46
Hi team,

We've had multiple threads over the years to discuss Pixel ownership in NZ and I thought it might be time for one thread to rule them all, so to speak.

But the first purpose of this thread is my question of the week, who else has both VoLTE and wifi calling?

I'm running my UK model 7Pro on 2degrees, and am on the Android 15 Beta. I saw a YouTube video about the 2 and 3G shutdown in Aus rendering imported phones useless and went to check using the poster's iTest app.

Anyway, I tested it and it seems that VoLTE is working and in the settings there is also now a toggle for VoWIFI and I turned it on and now my phone says "2 Degrees WiFi Calling" on the lock screen and on calls. So happy days!

Just wondering if others have noticed this?

I also see that both MightApe and the usual grey importers have the 9 series available quite widely which is a nice change!

  #3296049 11-Oct-2024 14:31
I have a Pixel 7 and everything works on it including 2 degrees wifi calling.
Happened at least 6 months ago. No hacking required.

 
 
 
 

  #3296051 11-Oct-2024 14:34
Does anyone have the 9 pro fold? Seems the places that are celling the 9 pro xl etc in NZ don't offer the fold yet.

  #3305358 5-Nov-2024 00:13
dazzanz:

 

Does anyone have the 9 pro fold? Seems the places that are celling the 9 pro xl etc in NZ don't offer the fold yet.

 

 

When I was last in NZ my Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Australia worked on 2degrees with VoLTE. Unfortunately I didn't test WiFi Calling or any other carriers at the time.



  #3305427 5-Nov-2024 07:11
Pixel 8 on Vodafone has had VoLTE for ages, and WiFi calling for maybe six months.

  #3305449 5-Nov-2024 08:25
Pixel 6, bought just over three years ago and was working really well for me... until it wasn't. It bricked itself the day after updating to Android 15.

  #3305766 6-Nov-2024 08:45
Has anyone run the new Pixel 9 on 2 Degrees with Wifi Calling? Anyone running a Pixel 9 on 2 Degrees who could verify this?

 

My old phone went in the drink yesterday, and have been considering a Pixel for a while, but where we live WiFi Calling is essential. 2 Degrees have the Pixels listed on their compatibility list as TBC. Spark do support the Pixel's (at least up to 8), so switching to Spark would always be an option.

 

Thanks - ANdrew

  #3305922 6-Nov-2024 16:09
mclarenaml:

 

Has anyone run the new Pixel 9 on 2 Degrees with Wifi Calling? Anyone running a Pixel 9 on 2 Degrees who could verify this?

 

My old phone went in the drink yesterday, and have been considering a Pixel for a while, but where we live WiFi Calling is essential. 2 Degrees have the Pixels listed on their compatibility list as TBC. Spark do support the Pixel's (at least up to 8), so switching to Spark would always be an option.

 

Thanks - ANdrew

 

 

Yes.  Pixel 9 and Wifi calling on 2 Degrees works very well.

 

Much better than the Samsung S21 it replaced.  Seems to lock into Wifi calling when I'm in an area of poor reception whereas the S21 used to try to use cellular first and the call would then drop.  The wifi would also drop occasionally whereas I have had perfect performance from the Pixel.  It is one thing I am very happy about as I purchased as a replacement when the S21 decided to shut down periodically and I just wanted cleaner android interface.  So its a bonus.



  #3305944 6-Nov-2024 17:10
I have a Google Wifi Calling that I bought overseas. Pixel 7 doesn't work on it, but Pixel 8 does.

 

When I go into the Wifi Calling's "Phone Info" menu by dialing *#*#INFO## and check, the "Pixel 7 Provisioned" slider is unselected, and it's greyed out so I can't enable it.

 

I tried ringing my mobile provider to see how I can get this resolved, but they don't exist and thus have been extremely unhelpful.

 

I read that rooting the phone with Shizuku is a possible solution, so I buried the Wifi Calling in fresh soil for ~2 weeks but it never sprouted a single root, so I'm currently at a loss as to what to do.

 

 

 

  #3306659 7-Nov-2024 15:36
Thanks for that! Specifically looking at the 9, so confirmation that works is a huge plus.

 

Andrew

  #3306674 7-Nov-2024 16:48
Pixel 6a (still on android 14 - deferring the update as an essential app is currently incompatible with android 15)
VoLTE and VoWiFi on Skinny for ages now.

  #3314211 29-Nov-2024 14:52
Looking at 9 Pro xl from mighty ape. States Japanese model, anyone purchased one and can confirm 2dgrees 5g compatibility?

Been on 6 for years, went through the whole no official no carrier support/carrier file in NZ and don't want to go back there.

Currently on OneNZ with 6, and get 5g but no wifi. Work is moving to 2d so wanted to check.

My wife is already on 9 pro xl, assume Japanese model on Spark and gets 5g and wifi calling.

  #3314288 29-Nov-2024 20:46
zmikep: Looking at 9 Pro xl from mighty ape. States Japanese model, anyone purchased one and can confirm 2dgrees 5g compatibility?

Been on 6 for years, went through the whole no official no carrier support/carrier file in NZ and don't want to go back there.

Currently on OneNZ with 6, and get 5g but no wifi. Work is moving to 2d so wanted to check.

My wife is already on 9 pro xl, assume Japanese model on Spark and gets 5g and wifi calling.

 

If you know somebody in Oz or of a reshipping service like NZ Post Youshop then this is a great deal

 

https://www.jbhifi.com.au/products/google-pixel-9-pro-xl-5g-128gb-obsidian

 

 

 

Probably better than getting the Japanese one with possibly the shutter sound




  #3314305 29-Nov-2024 21:44
I used an Australian reshipper to get my pixel 8. I could look up the name of them if you like, I don't remember it offhand.

  #3326102 30-Dec-2024 08:41
timmmay: I used an Australian reshipper to get my pixel 8. I could look up the name of them if you like, I don't remember it offhand.

 

If you could post the Australian reshipper that would be much appreciated. I'm hoping to buy a new Pixel sometime in the new year.

  #3326111 30-Dec-2024 09:14
Resnick:

 

timmmay: I used an Australian reshipper to get my pixel 8. I could look up the name of them if you like, I don't remember it offhand.

 

If you could post the Australian reshipper that would be much appreciated. I'm hoping to buy a new Pixel sometime in the new year.

 

 

I had a friend send my Pixel from Au, but I used AusFF to send over earbuds I got as part of a JBHifi deal. I recall AusFF requiring more validation / identity stuff than most reshippers and it took a day or two, so create your account at least a few days before you want to ship anything. I'd use AusFF again.

 

If I was buying a phone now I'd probably buy a Samsung locally as while the Pixels are ok, I've gone off them - lower performance, getting hot when fast charging, no telephoto camera on the base model, and I don't think any of the Pixel exclusives help me much. If Google did things like call screening here I might be more interested. If I wanted a Pixel I'd likely buy from Amazon.com as they ship free to NZ with zero hassle and a lot cheaper than an Australia freight forwarders.

