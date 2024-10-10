GoogleGeek88

Hi team,



We've had multiple threads over the years to discuss Pixel ownership in NZ and I thought it might be time for one thread to rule them all, so to speak.



But the first purpose of this thread is my question of the week, who else has both VoLTE and wifi calling?



I'm running my UK model 7Pro on 2degrees, and am on the Android 15 Beta. I saw a YouTube video about the 2 and 3G shutdown in Aus rendering imported phones useless and went to check using the poster's iTest app.



Anyway, I tested it and it seems that VoLTE is working and in the settings there is also now a toggle for VoWIFI and I turned it on and now my phone says "2 Degrees WiFi Calling" on the lock screen and on calls. So happy days!



Just wondering if others have noticed this?



I also see that both MightApe and the usual grey importers have the 9 series available quite widely which is a nice change!