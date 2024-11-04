Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidBrowser notifications - different behaviour between Chrome & Firefox
caffynz

256 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#317669 4-Nov-2024 14:08
Send private message

Hi all, I recently "signed up" to receive browser notifications on my phone (Oppo Find X5 Pro) from an organisation's website - by visiting the website I was prompted/asked to receive updates which I clicked yes.

 

Using Firefox, I receive the notification when there was an update posted; clicking on the notification however brings up a blank page on Firefox.

 

I've tested with Chrome, accepted the updates from their website. Tapping on these notifications successfully loads the webpage.

 

I am receiving notifications for both platforms at more or less the same time. Tapping on one, then tapping the other.

 

Did reach out to the organisation to ask them for some troubleshooting steps/alert them to the issue I am facing, yet to hear back from them. A bit tricky to test on other mobile devices as would need to wait til the organisation publishes further updates.

 

What can I do next to check why it works on Chrome, but not Firefox (my preferred browser on mobile)? Is the issue specific to my handset, or to something else? 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
16856 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3305296 4-Nov-2024 18:58
Send private message

Does it fail on Firefox desktop? Desktop is easier to debug. Inspecting F12 console might be enough to see an error or security warning generated pinpointing the problem.

 

There is a process to debug on mobile that requires a usb cable and a few extra settings and a desktop, or a mobile extension.

 
 
 
 

ANglEAUT
2283 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305357 5-Nov-2024 00:06
Send private message

caffynz: ... What can I do next to check why it works on Chrome, but not Firefox ... 

 

     

  1. Check your currently loaded extensions
  2. Check the Enhanced Tracking Protection

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

caffynz

256 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3305755 6-Nov-2024 05:16
Send private message

gzt:

 

Does it fail on Firefox desktop? Desktop is easier to debug. 

 



Don't know; have now set this up to see what happens next time an update is pushed.



caffynz

256 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3305756 6-Nov-2024 05:22
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

caffynz: ... What can I do next to check why it works on Chrome, but not Firefox ... 

 

     

  1. Check your currently loaded extensions
  2. Check the Enhanced Tracking Protection

 

 

 

 

What am I checking for? 😅

 

Firefox:

 

     

  1. 3 extensions there that I regularly use.
  2. This is set to Standard (default)

 

Chrome mobile has no extensions. The "Do not Track" is off. 

 

 

 

By the way, the organisation has reached out and will try replicate at their end too. 

caffynz

256 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3305789 6-Nov-2024 09:49
Send private message

caffynz:

 

gzt:

 

Does it fail on Firefox desktop? Desktop is easier to debug. 

 



Don't know; have now set this up to see what happens next time an update is pushed.

 

 

Firefox desktop works as expected, receive the notification in Windows 11, click it and the page loads successfully.

 

So - narrowed down to potentially Firefox mobile.

gzt

gzt
16856 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3306267 6-Nov-2024 22:00
Send private message

Any settings for that site?

 

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/manage-notifications-firefox-android

caffynz

256 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3306274 6-Nov-2024 22:18
Send private message

The site address doesn't appear under that.

 

But Notifications are already set to Ask to Allow.

 

For clarity, I am getting the push notifications, and tapping on them does open Firefox, but the page does not load.



gzt

gzt
16856 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3306288 6-Nov-2024 22:40
Send private message

caffynz: Using Firefox, I receive the notification when there was an update posted; clicking on the notification however brings up a blank page on Firefox.

 

This extension provides easy access to developer tools:

 

https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/android/addon/mobidevtools/

 

Viewing the javascript console after trying to load the page may show a useful error. If that has nothing then opening the network tab and reloading the page might show more detail for failed requests. In either case feel free to post the results here.

caffynz

256 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3313779 28-Nov-2024 12:17
Send private message

gzt:

 

Viewing the javascript console after trying to load the page may show a useful error. If that has nothing then opening the network tab and reloading the page might show more detail for failed requests. In either case feel free to post the results here.

 

 

How do I open the javascript console on Firefox (Android phone)? I have loaded the mobidev extension to Firefox. But tapping on it (after the page fails to load) nothing happens. What am I missing?

 

I still am unable to load the webpage from Firefox push notifications, so keen to somehow check what's going on.

 

As a side note - can someone recommend another organisation with updates pushed, that I could subscribe to, to test (narrow down if general Firefox problem or site-specific problem)?

Create new topic





