Hi all, I recently "signed up" to receive browser notifications on my phone (Oppo Find X5 Pro) from an organisation's website - by visiting the website I was prompted/asked to receive updates which I clicked yes.

Using Firefox, I receive the notification when there was an update posted; clicking on the notification however brings up a blank page on Firefox.

I've tested with Chrome, accepted the updates from their website. Tapping on these notifications successfully loads the webpage.

I am receiving notifications for both platforms at more or less the same time. Tapping on one, then tapping the other.

Did reach out to the organisation to ask them for some troubleshooting steps/alert them to the issue I am facing, yet to hear back from them. A bit tricky to test on other mobile devices as would need to wait til the organisation publishes further updates.

What can I do next to check why it works on Chrome, but not Firefox (my preferred browser on mobile)? Is the issue specific to my handset, or to something else?