Just thought I asked here.

Before mine got smashed by driving on to it (definitely one of the screw up stories you can tell your grandkids one day), I have the issues as described in this forum: https://zentalk.asus.com/t5/rog-phone-8/rog-8-camera-issue/td-p/436025

I was just wondering whether other ROG Phone users share similar issue or not.

For my case, I had mine for 3 months before it shows symptoms of camera issue. Initially the camera was lagging (have 1-2s lag when moved around) until eventually stopped working and has the swap button disappeared and defaulted to one of the auxiliary camera.