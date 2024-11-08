Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidAsus Rog Phone 8 Experience/Issues/Stories
Just thought I asked here. 

 

Before mine got smashed by driving on to it (definitely one of the screw up stories you can tell your grandkids one day), I have the issues as described in this forum: https://zentalk.asus.com/t5/rog-phone-8/rog-8-camera-issue/td-p/436025

 

 

 

I was just wondering whether other ROG Phone users share similar issue or not. 

 

For my case, I had mine for 3 months before it shows symptoms of camera issue. Initially the camera was lagging (have 1-2s lag when moved around) until eventually stopped working and has the swap button disappeared and defaulted to one of the auxiliary camera.

Are you thinking about buying another one?

 

I had zero issues with mine. 



Insurance replaced it with a new one but having the issue on the first one I'm thinking whether to use it again or sell it and get a broadly known brand like Samsung or OnePlus.

 

The One Plus 13 is looking great. 



Yeah, seen that one and in my shortlist. I'm back on using OnePlus Nord so am familiar with their UI. 

 

 

 

How long have you had your ROG Phone for? Did you buy it here? Mine was from overseas so Asus NZ refused to do the warranty for the camera issue (was lied to when bought and said that the warranty is global. Should've checked online first)

I bought mine at launch from PB Tech in NZ. 

