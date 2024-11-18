Mums in the market for a new phone, she wants a Samsung this time, her old phone was a Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). Is the Samsung A55 ($622 PBT) worth the extra $145 from the A35 ($477 PBT), or will the A35 be just as good as her Y9 Prime? The main thing she wants it for it watching youtube, browsing marketplace and taking photos in gardens (this one is reasonably important), never ever takes selfies or plays games etc. Her Y9 Prime took photos that were acceptable, so im assuming the A35 would be just as good, photo-wise? The A55 would be overkill? She tends to use her phones until they die though, so would consider stretching to the A55 if it was going to 'last longer' before getting all slow and crap.