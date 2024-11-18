Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidIs the Samsung A55 worth the extra $145 from the A35?
Youi

80 posts

Master Geek


#317812 18-Nov-2024 11:11
Send private message

Mums in the market for a new phone, she wants a Samsung this time, her old phone was a Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). Is the Samsung A55 ($622 PBT) worth the extra $145 from the A35 ($477 PBT), or will the A35 be just as good as her Y9 Prime? The main thing she wants it for it watching youtube, browsing marketplace and taking photos in gardens (this one is reasonably important), never ever takes selfies or plays games etc. Her Y9 Prime took photos that were acceptable, so im assuming the A35 would be just as good, photo-wise? The A55 would be overkill? She tends to use her phones until they die though, so would consider stretching to the A55 if it was going to 'last longer' before getting all slow and crap.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Qazzy03
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310088 18-Nov-2024 12:30
Send private message

I have the A55 and I like it.
I am not a power user but play the odd pokemong go game.
Happy with battery and camera.

This review might help, looking at the 2 models.
FYI the a35 model is usually 6gb but that might not be an issue for your mum.


https://m.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a55_vs_samsung_galaxy_a35_review_battery_camera_price_compared-news-62212.php

 

 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
cshwone
1067 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310096 18-Nov-2024 12:40
Send private message

Not a comparison to the A3x series compared to the A5x but I had an A50 and then moved to an A54. The difference was astonishing. So if your Mum runs a phone till it dies I would reckon the A55 would be better future proofing.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3310105 18-Nov-2024 13:17
Send private message

I've recently been looking at the same phones for my kids and I recall some sites stating that the A35 shares much in common with the previous gen A54, including the same processor. 

 

Similar to the link above, here's another comparison between the two current models: https://nanoreview.net/en/phone-compare/samsung-galaxy-a55-vs-samsung-galaxy-a35-5g

 

I'd decided to get the younger son the A55, as I thought the longer battery life would be a benefit in this situation, plus I had some that the faster processor etc would extend its usable lifespan. (My oldest kid has had an A52 for nearly four years so it hasn't got him through high school; he's crying out for a replacement, so I had been hoping the A55 would get my younger one through a similar if not longer period. As teens, though, they probably have higher needs/expectations than your mother!) My older son's looking at replacing the A52 with either the A55 or a Nothing 2A Plus, but I'm not sure if something more left field like that would be ideal for your mother.

 

Note: I found the A55 a bit cheaper at Spark - it can be purchased outright for $599, which is a pretty decent deal (cheap as it's been, according to PriceSpy): https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/samsung-galaxy-a55-g5-group/?offerId=samsung128309spo&planId=mbundle070138&ifpId=pay_upfront

 

 

 

 

 

 



huckster
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310106 18-Nov-2024 13:18
Send private message

Loser-end Samsung A-series may not do Easy-Mode.

Youi

80 posts

Master Geek


  #3310108 18-Nov-2024 13:23
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

I've recently been looking at the same phones for my kids and I recall some sites stating that the A35 shares much in common with the previous gen A54, including the same processor. 

 

Similar to the link above, here's another comparison between the two current models: https://nanoreview.net/en/phone-compare/samsung-galaxy-a55-vs-samsung-galaxy-a35-5g

 

I'd decided to get the younger son the A55, as I thought the longer battery life would be a benefit in this situation, plus I had some that the faster processor etc would extend its usable lifespan. (My oldest kid has had an A52 for nearly four years so it hasn't got him through high school; he's crying out for a replacement, so I had been hoping the A55 would get my younger one through a similar if not longer period. As teens, though, they probably have higher needs/expectations than your mother!) My older son's looking at replacing the A52 with either the A55 or a Nothing 2A Plus, but I'm not sure if something more left field like that would be ideal for your mother.

 

Note: I found the A55 a bit cheaper at Spark - it can be purchased outright for $599, which is a pretty decent deal (cheap as it's been, according to PriceSpy): https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/samsung-galaxy-a55-g5-group/?offerId=samsung128309spo&planId=mbundle070138&ifpId=pay_upfront

 



Oh excellent find on Sparks pricing, they have some in stock locally as well and she would much prefer to buy locally. Thank you!

Bee

Bee
731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310115 18-Nov-2024 14:00
Send private message

IMHO I would definitely reccommend buying the best phone you can afford, Ive had the Galaxy a5x series for many years and they are an excellent phone...  Also just wanted to point out with Black Friday and Xmas approaching there is going to be special prices out there, so if she can wait a few weeks that might help too.




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3310120 18-Nov-2024 14:25
Send private message

Bee:

 

Also just wanted to point out with Black Friday and Xmas approaching there is going to be special prices out there, so if she can wait a few weeks that might help too.

 

 

If history has any value in helping predict what'll happen this year, it looks like the A54 came down to $554 during Black Friday and as low as $544 Boxing Day 2023; seems to be off the same base $799 full price.

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=8846468#statistics 



Qazzy03
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310174 18-Nov-2024 15:11
Send private message

I think the Spark $599 would be a good deal for your mum.
Being able to get support from Spark compared to other retails could be beneficial over a possible saving.

I got my A55 at launch for $580ish, but that was via the partner store with 10% off.
I haven't seen it drop below that with all the sales this year. Just as an FYI.

 

 

 

I do recommend getting a phone wallet from trade me or alliexpress for like ~$10.

 

The cameras stick out really far and are not flush with the back my case makes back flush with the cameras  

rhy7s
613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310176 18-Nov-2024 15:17
Send private message

Qazzy03:

 

I think the Spark $599 would be a good deal for your mum

 

...

 

 

Are these SIM locked to Spark?

mrgsm021
1464 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3310180 18-Nov-2024 15:49
Send private message

rhy7s:

 

Are these SIM locked to Spark?

 

 

Phones at $599 price point would not be SIM locked

Qazzy03
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310279 18-Nov-2024 16:20
Send private message

I don't think these are sim locked but would recommend to check with Spark.

These look to be selling fast though.
No longer able to buy online, you could when I first checked.

Youi

80 posts

Master Geek


  #3310280 18-Nov-2024 16:20
Send private message

rhy7s:

 

Qazzy03:

 

I think the Spark $599 would be a good deal for your mum

 

...

 

 

Are these SIM locked to Spark?

 

 

 

 

thankfully shes actually with spark, so if it were, it wouldnt be an issue!

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3311725 22-Nov-2024 09:23
Send private message

I noticed that a few other stores now have the A55 down to $599 (https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=13331375), so it's still not yet as good a price as last year.

 

Nothing 2A: While discussing phones at this price point, has anyone tried out the Nothing 2A? My son's thinking of buying this over the A55 and, given its limited availability here, it would need to either be brought in from Amazon or bought at a local parallel import store.

toejam316
1454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311729 22-Nov-2024 09:45
Send private message

VoLTE support would be a concern with a parallel imported phone.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

KiwiSurfer
1398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311733 22-Nov-2024 10:02
Send private message

If you can spare the money for an S-series phone (even last year's model etc to get a better price or see if you can get refurbished/second hand) then I'd try for that. I have both a personal S21 and a work A73 and the difference is night and day in favor of the S21 despite its age. Many things are so much better on the S21. E.g. I often take work photos/videos on the S21 and share it over to my A73 rather than use the A73's camera itself (which struggles to focus in photo mode, and there are very noticeable dropped frames and random focus issues in video mode that appears when you playback a video recorded by the A73). The performance of the A73 can be weak too -- apps that are snappy on the S21 perform sluggishly on the A73.

 

The S is more expensive up front but if you take into account it'll last longer than an A-series and performs much better it may be worth the investment and you buy a good case to protect from drops etc. My S21 still goes strong nearly 4 years later and still get software updates etc. Battery life is still great. I am really glad I didn't go for an cheaper A-series going by my experience with my work phone.

 

Regardless of the model you get, for any Android phone, I would definitely buy from a NZ telco (or a major NZ store that sells the official NZ version e.g. Noel Leeming etc) to ensure you get the NZ model. For some years now, Samsung makes one model for the entire NZ market so it'll work fine across all 3 carriers should you want to change between 2deg/One/Spark in the future. I wouldn't risk a parallel imported phone with all the trouble they have with VoLTE support which will be required from 2026 onwards for voice/SMS calling including emergency 111 calls/texts.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright