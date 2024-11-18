I've recently been looking at the same phones for my kids and I recall some sites stating that the A35 shares much in common with the previous gen A54, including the same processor.

Similar to the link above, here's another comparison between the two current models: https://nanoreview.net/en/phone-compare/samsung-galaxy-a55-vs-samsung-galaxy-a35-5g

I'd decided to get the younger son the A55, as I thought the longer battery life would be a benefit in this situation, plus I had some that the faster processor etc would extend its usable lifespan. (My oldest kid has had an A52 for nearly four years so it hasn't got him through high school; he's crying out for a replacement, so I had been hoping the A55 would get my younger one through a similar if not longer period. As teens, though, they probably have higher needs/expectations than your mother!) My older son's looking at replacing the A52 with either the A55 or a Nothing 2A Plus, but I'm not sure if something more left field like that would be ideal for your mother.

Note: I found the A55 a bit cheaper at Spark - it can be purchased outright for $599, which is a pretty decent deal (cheap as it's been, according to PriceSpy): https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/samsung-galaxy-a55-g5-group/?offerId=samsung128309spo&planId=mbundle070138&ifpId=pay_upfront