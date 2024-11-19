Can someone confirm the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 on PBTech fully supports Google Play, so I don't have any issues with installing apps etc ?
TIA :)
All their previous phones have so I see no reason for that one not to.
Perhaps you might be thinking Huawei which has their own play store since Google dropped support couple years back?
Thanks, had seen some older articles about there being issues, but does look like these have been resolved.
Cheers
