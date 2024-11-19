Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Google support

#317826 19-Nov-2024 12:18
Can someone confirm the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 on PBTech fully supports Google Play, so I don't have any issues with installing apps etc ?

 

TIA :)

 

 




  #3310591 19-Nov-2024 12:33
All their previous phones have so I see no reason for that one not to. 

 
 
 
 

  #3310595 19-Nov-2024 12:52
Perhaps you might be thinking Huawei which has their own play store since Google dropped support couple years back?

  #3310609 19-Nov-2024 13:43
Thanks, had seen some older articles about there being issues, but does look like these have been resolved.

 

Cheers

 

 




