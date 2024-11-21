Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGalaxy Watch 7 heart rate monitoring
MartinGZ

349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#317859 21-Nov-2024 15:46
Send private message

Does anyone have one? I'd like to know how the data is shown in the Android app, can't see this in any of the reviews I've read. For the Galaxy Watch 6, the data is only shown in the app as a 30 minute range bar, whereas for a Garmin watch the actual app data is shown and you can zoom in on it - see the following two screens. I'm interested in daily data, not task data like you would export to Strava or such like. The Samsung data as presented is pretty useless, but perhaps they did that as they used to get hammered on the accuracy of the HR sensor, from what I've read the Watch 7 has improved on this.

 

(Getting data out of these things is almost impossible, can't see why they don't make it a feature within the app!)

 

 

 

 

Galaxy 6 watch app screenshot

 

 

 

 

Garmin watch app screenshot

Create new topic
mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311490 21-Nov-2024 16:05
Send private message

The way data is displayed and continued improvements is one reason I got an apple watch. The Galaxy 6 app looks similar to the Apple health app, and also the apple fitness app. But you don't need the latest watch to get the latest version and features of the app.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311491 21-Nov-2024 16:06
Send private message

how have you got it setup? Constant heart rate or ever X minutes?

 

Garmin is probably continuously 

MartinGZ

349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3311495 21-Nov-2024 16:23
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

how have you got it setup? Constant heart rate or ever X minutes?

 

Garmin is probably continuously 

 

 

Both are setup for continuous monitoring.

 

@mattwnz. We are in the Android ecosystem and not looking to change. If anyone has suggestions for a better Android based watch with HR monitoring that also does AFib we are all ears. 

 

 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
8251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311530 21-Nov-2024 18:29
Send private message

Worth looking at Withings ScanWatch (probably not low end models). The app gives good details and will let you export a PDF of AFib test results.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311532 21-Nov-2024 18:33
Send private message

MartinGZ:

 

Jase2985:

 

how have you got it setup? Constant heart rate or ever X minutes?

 

Garmin is probably continuously 

 

 

Both are setup for continuous monitoring.

 

@mattwnz. We are in the Android ecosystem and not looking to change. If anyone has suggestions for a better Android based watch with HR monitoring that also does AFib we are all ears. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So am I, but I have an older iphone I use almost exclusively for fitness with the apple watch and I have been using one since they first came out, so have years of data with it. 

MartinGZ

349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3311649 21-Nov-2024 20:41
Send private message

@Stu. Withings ScanWatch certainly one to consider. 30 days battery life is exceptional these days, but I guess it does have a tiny display. The Galaxy watch will also export an Afib test as a pdf.

 

 @mattwnz. Interesting approach and I do have an old iphone in the cupboard, but the watch does get synced with the phone for lots of other things. (I am supposed to be the techno nerd in the family, but my partner, who didn't want a smartwatch, uses it all the time. Interesting.)

 

With the data from the Apple watch, can you download say all the HR data for a day as a csv file? Most other watches (including the Galaxy) will only export data to an app such as Strava when it is recorded as an activity.

kiwiharry
1015 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3311810 22-Nov-2024 10:46
Send private message

Hi. I just got a Samsung Watch 7 last weekend, so I am a novice in regards to its data capabilities.

 

I had a play around with things this morning and found I could export data. That downloaded a total of 55 csv files. Heart rate was one of those exported. Opened the file and after some formatting and hiding of columns this is an example of the data that was exported. Times listed are UTC.

 

 

Looks like you only get maximum, minimum and an average in 1hr time periods. I have my watch set to continuous heart rate monitoring.

 

Hope this helps

 

 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



scuwp
3874 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311827 22-Nov-2024 11:56
Send private message

I have one, and haven't found exporting the data any trouble at all.   ECG seems to work well and picks up AF - exports a nice PDF which you can send to the doc.  Blood pressure has been hit and miss, not convinced on accuracy, has been wrong more often that right, and significantly.  BP and ECG are managed through the Health Monitor app.  

 

As for bpm - I get charts similar to what you have posted.  I don't use continuous though.  I can export a complete list of every reading to html or PDF file.  It gives a date, time and bpm reading every 10 min (which is what I have it set to), and can choose up to 3 months.  




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright