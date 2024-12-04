Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
so my watch started sending my notifications every 5 seconds and it was saying my data was being consumed mysteriously

 

before i knew it all my data had been used up (5GB in 10 mins) on one sim.

 

some inspection showed youtube

 

yet the data it says it's used does not add up to 5GB

 

but i closed youtube during the ordeal, not sure how it was still using data when "closed"

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

 

not sure what to do now, can't even delete the app, no cache to delete

 

restarted the phone twice during the ordeal, no success

 

finally disabled youtube

 

pretty sure it's youtube, as i've disabled it and immediately the data leak stopped (i have a second sim)

YouTube has a feature called "Smart Downloads". It downloads gigs of vids you will never watch. You can turn it off or set it to WiFi only.

 
 
 
 

If you are on 2degrees I have shed loads of data I could share with you or it will just expire

gzt:

 

YouTube has a feature called "Smart Downloads". It downloads gigs of vids you will never watch. You can turn it off or set it to WiFi only.

 

 

hmm ... thanks, will do that



Linux: If you are on 2degrees I have shed loads of data I could share with you or it will just expire

 

sorry i was on kogan, now using up my skinny data

 

thanks though, appreciate it

gzt:

 

YouTube has a feature called "Smart Downloads". It downloads gigs of vids you will never watch. You can turn it off or set it to WiFi only.

 



 

Warning too:

 

~THEY RE-ENABLE THIS FEATURE EVERY FEW MONTHS OR SO~

 

It's happened at least 4-5 times since they introduced the feature for me on both my iPad and iPhone.

 

The tinfoil hat in me thinks some telecom execs have realised they can increase revenue by periodically reaching out to Google and asking them to enable the feature.

 

I mean as they've reliably proven, the depths of both Google and most Telecommunications companies depraved anti-consumer, maximum profit at any and all cost ideology, are yet to be plumbed.

Another good reason to no use the Youtube app at all and use Brave browser. Blocks the ads too.




tehgerbil:

 

Warning too:

 

~THEY RE-ENABLE THIS FEATURE EVERY FEW MONTHS OR SO~

 

It's happened at least 4-5 times since they introduced the feature for me on both my iPad and iPhone.

 

 

I've not seen this on the Android version. Not sure if iPhone/Android is the same -- but on Android it only does this over Wifi by default.



I believe you only see it on YouTube Premium accounts? Says it somewhere on the Google help pages 🤷🏼‍♂️




I use NewPipe and not looking back, it has a no nonsense fine-grained configuration of what audio/video formats to use on wifi or mobile data, and of course no ads. You can also download the files while on wifi to watch them offline.

gzt:

 

YouTube has a feature called "Smart Downloads". It downloads gigs of vids you will never watch. You can turn it off or set it to WiFi only.

 

 

well just enabled the app again, and Smart Downloads is OFF

 

the only thing i could do was to turn on download over wifi only

 

madness

