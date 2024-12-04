so my watch started sending my notifications every 5 seconds and it was saying my data was being consumed mysteriously

before i knew it all my data had been used up (5GB in 10 mins) on one sim.

some inspection showed youtube

yet the data it says it's used does not add up to 5GB

but i closed youtube during the ordeal, not sure how it was still using data when "closed"

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

not sure what to do now, can't even delete the app, no cache to delete

restarted the phone twice during the ordeal, no success

finally disabled youtube

pretty sure it's youtube, as i've disabled it and immediately the data leak stopped (i have a second sim)