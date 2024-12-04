so my watch started sending my notifications every 5 seconds and it was saying my data was being consumed mysteriously
before i knew it all my data had been used up (5GB in 10 mins) on one sim.
some inspection showed youtube
yet the data it says it's used does not add up to 5GB
but i closed youtube during the ordeal, not sure how it was still using data when "closed"
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
not sure what to do now, can't even delete the app, no cache to delete
restarted the phone twice during the ordeal, no success
finally disabled youtube
pretty sure it's youtube, as i've disabled it and immediately the data leak stopped (i have a second sim)