How to reset a OnePlus Nord without a passcode?
jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#318002 5-Dec-2024 14:00
Send private message

I'm really struggling to reset an old/spare phone (a OnePlus Nord) my son needs to use for a couple of weeks; it was my wife's and clearly is still set up with an account (ie we didn't re-set it prior to it going into the Drawer Where All Unused Phones Go To Die). The problem is she and I can't recall what the passcode was; and, while I've tried a hard reset, it still comes up with needing to enter a PIN (and this PIN isn't the same the phone gave me to enter at the point of resetting it).

 

And clearly there's still an account linked as, while I can escape out of the PIN screen, it asks me to enter the details of a linked Google account. I've tried a range of our own Google accounts but none appear to be 'the one', as even after entering the username and password and confirming on a linked phone it just returns to the same login screen (not even confirming it's not a linked account). This has left us with the assumption we must have lent the phone to someone else, but we don't know who!

 

Can anyone provide ideas on a solution to this? Ideally I'm just looking for a way of fully re-setting the phone so that it has no account attached and can be set up as new.

 

TIA.

kiruti
19 posts

Geek


  #3317317 5-Dec-2024 18:21
Send private message

It's not easy to get past that unfortunately. I don't recommend it, but there are videos on YouTube that in some cases might show you how to get past it. You're looking for a way to bypass the FRP lock.

 
 
 
 

SpartanVXL
1264 posts

Uber Geek


  #3317442 6-Dec-2024 08:22
Send private message

You may be out of luck on the Google account side as well, they did a cleanup a while ago of inactive accounts and updated their inactivity terms.

toejam316
1458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3317461 6-Dec-2024 10:15
Send private message

If you check her Google account and find it was enrolled in their find my service, you may be able to use that to trigger a remote reset on the phone, which should format it and let you use it again?




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3317470 6-Dec-2024 10:35
Send private message

toejam316:

 

If you check her Google account and find it was enrolled in their find my service, you may be able to use that to trigger a remote reset on the phone, which should format it and let you use it again?

 

 

Thanks, all, for the replies and ideas. Unfortunate that we could be stuck with a brick here, but clearly an own goal... A pity as the phone's in perfect condition.

 

I've checked my wife's Google account and, no, it's not listed in 'Find my device'; it's also not showing on 'Your devices', the full list of devices she's sign in to (and there are some old ones on that list!). This is making me think it's more likely we did end up setting it up for another user after her, so I'll continue to try different Google accounts of my kids in case it was one of theirs. (Annoying it just doesn't simply say what account it's connected to!) Edit: Checked the Google settings for all main accounts of all of us and the phone's not showing in any of them. Getting close to giving up; will systematically try every passcode we can think of and that'll be enough time wasted!

 

 

jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3317567 6-Dec-2024 12:44
Send private message

Just to close this off: while I couldn't break into the phone via identifying its Google account, my perseverance of trying every logical (and illogical) combination of passcodes used by the family paid off! Thank god... It's now going to allow me to add any other Google account. 

 

Must not repeat the same dumb mistake again...

 

 

