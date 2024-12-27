Anyone got any ideas on this problem?

We just set up two S24's. One migrated from an A52 5G, the other from an A53. When using Snapchat, the one from the A52 let's us use the wide angle lens. It has the 0.6, 1x, 2x display on the screen.

The other one though does not? We can't get the wide angle lens on snapchat, it only has pinch to zoom and not the display of 0.6, 1x, 2x etc.

Both are using the same version of Snapchat. I'm struggling to figure out what's going on. Anyone seen similar and solved it?

This only seems to be happening with Snapchat and all the permissions look the same on both devices.