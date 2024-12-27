Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGalaxy S24, Snapchat & Can't Access Wideangle Lens
NzVanFan

69 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#318218 27-Dec-2024 21:29
Send private message

Anyone got any ideas on this problem?

 

 

 

We just set up two S24's. One migrated from an A52 5G, the other from an A53. When using Snapchat, the one from the A52 let's us use the wide angle lens. It has the 0.6, 1x, 2x display on the screen.

 

 

 

The other one though does not? We can't get the wide angle lens on snapchat, it only has pinch to zoom and not the display of 0.6, 1x, 2x etc.

 

 

 

Both are using the same version of Snapchat. I'm struggling to figure out what's going on. Anyone seen similar and solved it?

 

 

 

This only seems to be happening with Snapchat and all the permissions look the same on both devices.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3325176 27-Dec-2024 21:45
Send private message

What basic troubleshooting have you done?


Cleared the cache? App data? Re-logged in? un-installed and reinstalled the app?

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
NzVanFan

69 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3325187 27-Dec-2024 22:11
Send private message

We started on a new device - but that was setup via a Samsung Smart Transfer (or whatever that's called).  When the problem showed we un-installed and then re-installed the app - but kept the app data.  Will try clearing the cache and maybe the app data (apparently that removes snapscores or something that's apparently important to our daughter).

gehenna
8418 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3325289 28-Dec-2024 11:53
Send private message

You can clear the app data without needing to uninstall. Once you clear the data and launch the app it will need to be set up fresh with the user account and desired settings. Then it should be back to normal. If the problem persists then something else is going on.



Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3325305 28-Dec-2024 13:01
Send private message

NzVanFan:

 

apparently that removes snapscores or something that's apparently important to our daughter

 

 

According to what I have read, if you log in with the same account it keeps it.

NzVanFan

69 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3326098 30-Dec-2024 08:03
Send private message

Okay - still not quite sure what the problem was but having cleared the cache and then removing some third party launcher that my daughter had put on it seems to now be working.  Current problem is the selfie camera is now really laggy when filming / grainy when taking photos but this looks to be a known S24 thing so I'll play around with that.  Thanks for everyone's help.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright