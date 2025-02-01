Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trade me app on samsung phones.....
#318585 1-Feb-2025 09:59
Heyo guys,

 

 

 

I don't get this.   My sister has the samsung A05, and I have the samsung galaxy s24 ultra.

 

 

 

We both have notice that the trademe app doesn't work on our phones.  Says either "err: name_not_resolved" or "net: connection_refused" and the thing is, no other apps are doing this on our phones, I have reset the app, removed and reinstalled, cleared cache, still happens.  Even gone as far as change from wifi to mobile data.  Nothing changes.   EVEN turned off DNS settings too, and still the same thing.

 

Does anyone know why this happens?

If I sign in via the browser it works perfectly.

  #3337974 1-Feb-2025 10:03
Poor quality control for the app perhaps? Frequently experience really obvious bugs using this app. Don't bother reporting them any more as action doesn't seem to get taken.

 
 
 
 

  #3337975 1-Feb-2025 10:05
RunningMan:

 

Poor quality control for the app perhaps? Frequently experience really obvious bugs using this app. Don't bother reporting them any more as action doesn't seem to get taken.

 

 

 

 

They really need to do better.

  #3337981 1-Feb-2025 10:12
Running fine on an S22 Ultra, and an old S10+. 




  #3337989 1-Feb-2025 10:27
Stu:

 

Running fine on an S22 Ultra, and an old S10+. 

 

 

Fine here on an S24U, A73 and A14

  #3337999 1-Feb-2025 11:19
No issues here on an S23 Ultra 

  #3338002 1-Feb-2025 11:23
Question,

 

 

 

Do you guys have 2FA active on your accounts for trademe?

  #3338005 1-Feb-2025 11:35
Yes




  #3338013 1-Feb-2025 12:14
for me, no

  #3338018 1-Feb-2025 12:18
@DarkSlipperBeans - sorry, I'm not sure of the exact steps on the Samsung UI; but on my phone if I long-press on the app icon, I get a popup which includes an "information" icon (an I in a circle), which takes me to the "app info" screen for a given app. 

 

If you go to the app Info screen for TradeMe, then "data usage" to check to make sure data isn't disabled for the app:

 

 

There are two settings there, one for Mobile Data, and one for WiFi data - the app COULD be blocked??

 

 

  #3338022 1-Feb-2025 12:51
Heyo,

 

 

 

None of them are blocked.

  #3338139 1-Feb-2025 20:34
No issues here on S24 Ultra.

 

Maybe try clearing cache on the app?

  #3338146 1-Feb-2025 20:52
mrgsm021:

 

No issues here on S24 Ultra.

 

Maybe try clearing cache on the app?

 

 

 

 

Did you read all the of the first post?  Cause if you did you would have seen that I have already done that.

  #3338152 2-Feb-2025 00:17
Works fine on my s21, and this thread even prompted me to fix the defaults so the app launches for all types of TM links.

 

Sounds like it's network related, or related to another app you both have on your phone e.g VPN etc.

 

Googling the error codes gives a load of suggested troubleshooting paths to follow.

  #3338170 2-Feb-2025 07:28
DarkSlipperBeans:

 

mrgsm021:

 

No issues here on S24 Ultra.

 

Maybe try clearing cache on the app?

 

 

 

 

Did you read all the of the first post?  Cause if you did you would have seen that I have already done that.

 

 

Given you are the only one experiencing issues, the issue is either your device or your connection.

  #3338178 2-Feb-2025 09:07
DarkSlipperBeans:

 

mrgsm021:

 

No issues here on S24 Ultra.

 

Maybe try clearing cache on the app?

 

 

 

 

Did you read all the of the first post?  Cause if you did you would have seen that I have already done that.

 

 

@DarkSlipperBeans, @mrgsm021 is simply trying to help you. For free. In their own time.

