DarkSlipperBeans:

Heyo guys,

I don't get this. My sister has the samsung A05, and I have the samsung galaxy s24 ultra.

We both have notice that the trademe app doesn't work on our phones. Says either "err: name_not_resolved" or "net: connection_refused" and the thing is, no other apps are doing this on our phones, I have reset the app, removed and reinstalled, cleared cache, still happens. Even gone as far as change from wifi to mobile data. Nothing changes. EVEN turned off DNS settings too, and still the same thing.

Does anyone know why this happens?



If I sign in via the browser it works perfectly.