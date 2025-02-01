Heyo everyone,
When does the OneUI 7aka android 15 come to the samsung phones? I see that s25 released, but no android 15 for the s24.
Articles suggest first quarter of 2025. Its already available in Beta in some parts of the world
Jase2985:
Articles suggest first quarter of 2025. Its already available in Beta in some parts of the world
Heyo,
Apparently the beta is already over and done with and was apparently in official release???
It will be a couple of months I think. When Android 14 came out with new phones it was available on my Fold4 a couple of months later.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
DarkSlipperBeans:
Jase2985:
Articles suggest first quarter of 2025. Its already available in Beta in some parts of the world
Heyo,
Apparently the beta is already over and done with and was apparently in official release???
Doesn't appear so
https://www.sammyfans.com/2025/01/31/samsung-one-ui-7-stable-update/
freitasm:
It will be a couple of months I think. When Android 14 came out with new phones it was available on my Fold4 a couple of months later.
Heyo,
Okies thank you.
Jase2985:
Doesn't appear so
https://www.sammyfans.com/2025/01/31/samsung-one-ui-7-stable-update/
Thank you.