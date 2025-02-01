Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Android 15 for samsung phones.
DarkSlipperBeans

#318586 1-Feb-2025 10:08
Heyo everyone,

 

 

 

When does the OneUI 7aka android 15 come to the samsung phones?   I see that s25 released, but no android 15 for the s24.

Jase2985
  #3337988 1-Feb-2025 10:22
Articles suggest first quarter of 2025. Its already available in Beta in some parts of the world

 
 
 
 

DarkSlipperBeans

  #3338001 1-Feb-2025 11:23
Jase2985:

 

Articles suggest first quarter of 2025. Its already available in Beta in some parts of the world

 

 

 

 

Heyo,

 

 

 

Apparently the beta is already over and done with and was apparently in official release???

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3338004 1-Feb-2025 11:33
It will be a couple of months I think. When Android 14 came out with new phones it was available on my Fold4 a couple of months later.




Jase2985
  #3338010 1-Feb-2025 12:13
DarkSlipperBeans:

 

Jase2985:

 

Articles suggest first quarter of 2025. Its already available in Beta in some parts of the world

 

 

 

 

Heyo,

 

 

 

Apparently the beta is already over and done with and was apparently in official release???

 

 

Doesn't appear so

 

https://www.sammyfans.com/2025/01/31/samsung-one-ui-7-stable-update/

DarkSlipperBeans

  #3338023 1-Feb-2025 12:51
freitasm:

 

It will be a couple of months I think. When Android 14 came out with new phones it was available on my Fold4 a couple of months later.

 

 

 

 

Heyo,

 

Okies thank you.

DarkSlipperBeans

  #3338024 1-Feb-2025 12:52
Jase2985:

 

Doesn't appear so

 

https://www.sammyfans.com/2025/01/31/samsung-one-ui-7-stable-update/

 

 

 

 

Thank you.

