fifi981: I'm going into the Spark shop to see if there is any way they can change the ring time to 40 seconds.

In my experience they are not particularly knowledgeable these days - but I wish you luck.

I think that the suggestion about a smart watch that enables you to pick up and make calls may be a better investment for you.

This one is is currently $71 with the promo code shown on the page (Its the cheapest 'reputable' brand I found):

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WTHMIX57760/Xiaomi-Redmi-Watch-5-Active-Smart-Watch---Midnight

(available in Silver and black it appears)

The watch connects to your phone with bluetooth and this is what they say on the Xiaomi site about Bluetooth range:

The Bluetooth connection status between the Redmi Watch 5 Active and a mobile phone can be affected by the surrounding environment. With obstacles in between, the Bluetooth connection will automatically disconnect when the distance between the watch and the phone reaches 5-8 meters. In an open space or corridor, the connection will disconnect at a distance of up to 50 meters. If there is a person standing between the watch and the phone, the connection will disconnect at a distance of 3-5 meters.

As someone with a hearing aid, I can answer incoming calls on my phone via my hearing aid, when I am upstairs and my phone is directly downstairs.

That works with just the floor in between. If I move further away it starts to cut out with a couple of walls.