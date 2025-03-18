I have an Oppo A96 running ColorOS 13.0

I installed an app called Recorder to record a meeting. However it crashes whenever I try to play back the meeting and I'm trying to locate the audio file so that I can copy them to my PC.

Does anyone know where the audio files would be saved or how I could figure this out?

EDIT: Found the files under Internal storage >> Android>>Data>>com.hdvoicerecorder.soundrecorder>>files>>music>>recording

I'm now trying to copy to my PC but get the error "the requested resource in in use"?

2nd EDIT: rebooted pc and file copied just fine.