Hello All

Just want to know, does anybody having the problem that now my samsung watch pro 5 no longer able to talk on the watch?

Now that, if a viber call has come thru, it will just said who is calling and then I have to use the phone to talk on the phone.

search on google, cannot find any detail to remedy this problem?

update the latest app, still not working and I know that it was working on February 2025. this is the 2nd software upgrade since February

thank you

Jacky