Looking for a recommendation for phone for a friend that doesn't want Samsung but doesn't want to spend the earth also

The Motorola range looks good as from my experience they tend not to be overloaded with bloatware and provide a pretty good native Android experience

Maybe something like this?

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/motorola-edge-50-fusion-forest-blue/N230849.html

It must do eSIM which is a key requirement.

Any thoughts? Thanks