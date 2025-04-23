My Pixel 8 has started showing a vertical purple line on the screen quite regularly. It's a known fault and Google will repair / replace. However I'm a bit tired of the phone, and it's going to cost probably $100 - $150 to ship back to Australia to repair and the same to get back to me in NZ. I might get the replacement phone and have a friend in Australia sell it for me.

I'm interested in recommendations for phones to replace this one:

Android based

Not too large

Good update policy

Ideally Snapdragon CPU - they seem to run cooler and have a better modem. Doesn't have to be the absolute newest CPU, some NPU / AI support might be handy in future. I'm sure on-device AI is critical, but I do use Gen AI a lot online.

Good support for voice typing. I think the Pixel range gets extra features from Google Keyboard.

Reasonably clean Android / GUI version, though I use Nova Launcher so I'm not sure how important this is

NZ supply / support / repairs (which means not a Pixel)

Ideally wide / standard / telephoto lenses

Doesn't have to be flagship, but has to be at least close - e.g. unlikely to get a Samsung A series

Default is the S25, which Perplexity tells me has the Snapdragon Elite 8, but I'm interested in other options. OnePlus has a range of phones that look interesting, for example, but they have lots of models and I haven't looked at them in detail yet.