jackyleunght2002

Hello All
does anybody know when will be the long await samsung software update going to be release for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?
Jacky
Yeah. I reckon the guys at Samsung probably have a bit of info on that one, but likely no one here knows, and anyone who does wouldn't be able to share commercially sensitive information. I'm not sure why so many people are so desperate for software that was briefly deployed, had issues identified, and was pulled from distribution. There are easier ways to cause technical issues on your phone.
I sideloaded it a while ago, you aren't missing much that's for sure
Its a weird one isnt it? I too am excited to know when my phone will be updated. but then you do the update and what happens? nothing.
For me the last two updates at least have not contained anything exciting or hugely useful or life changing.
I recently updated my laptop to Ubuntu 25.04 and it didnt go well and I spent a day trying to get things running again, and now it looks just like it did before the update.
To answer your question thou, I believe it will be sometime in May.
or else June.
:)
