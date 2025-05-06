jackyleunght2002

Its a weird one isnt it? I too am excited to know when my phone will be updated. but then you do the update and what happens? nothing.

For me the last two updates at least have not contained anything exciting or hugely useful or life changing.

I recently updated my laptop to Ubuntu 25.04 and it didnt go well and I spent a day trying to get things running again, and now it looks just like it did before the update.

To answer your question thou, I believe it will be sometime in May.

or else June.

:)