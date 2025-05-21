My most venerable Nokia8 from 2017 is in its final days and will soon be retired to the e-waste pile –Goes without saying, an upgrade has been long overdue. I have done some shopping around. The two biggest contenders initially were between the iPhone & Samsung offerings. After a while, it felt like I was getting sucked into another glorified GM vs Ford debate.

I even looked at the other contenders…your Oppos, Motorolas or even importing a Pixel or HMD etc

After a bit of back and forth – I settled on and decided to take a chance on a Nothing Phone 3a

I picked up the 256GB 3a model – The 3a pro also looked desirable, but it's an almost $200 jump in price for what I can see is just a better camera.

Has anyone else taken a chance on or have any thoughts on a Nothing Phone?

Could usual sales people rhetoric, but the bloke at JBs reckoned they haven't sold many.

I’m only day 2 with this new phone – so far so good, runs quick, seems to get VoLTE with 2deg & Spark.

Decently spec’d, reasonably built and appears to run a more standard version of android. Doesn’t appear to have a lot of bloatware/custom apps that you see in the Samsung & Oppo eco-systems

Optimistically, hoping to get similar milage out of this phone. :-)

Cheers,

DanF