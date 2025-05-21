Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidNew phone! – NOTHING (R) Phone (3a) – Any other users?
ZL2DanF

6 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#319675 21-May-2025 09:07
My most venerable Nokia8 from 2017 is in its final days and will soon be retired to the e-waste pile –Goes without saying, an upgrade has been long overdue. I have done some shopping around. The two biggest contenders initially were between the iPhone & Samsung offerings. After a while, it felt like I was getting sucked into another glorified GM vs Ford debate.

 

I even looked at the other contenders…your Oppos, Motorolas or even importing a Pixel or HMD etc

 

After a bit of back and forth – I settled on and decided to take a chance on a Nothing Phone 3a

 

I picked up the 256GB 3a model – The 3a pro also looked desirable, but it's an almost $200 jump in price for what I can see is just a better camera. 

 

Has anyone else taken a chance on or have any thoughts on a Nothing Phone?

 

Could usual sales people rhetoric, but the bloke at JBs reckoned they haven't sold many.

 

I’m only day 2 with this new phone – so far so good, runs quick, seems to get VoLTE with 2deg & Spark.

 

Decently spec’d, reasonably built and appears to run a more standard version of android. Doesn’t appear to have a lot of bloatware/custom apps that you see in the Samsung & Oppo eco-systems

 

Optimistically, hoping to get similar milage out of this phone.  :-)

 

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

DanF

Asteros
290 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375163 21-May-2025 09:27
That's a nice phone and should be a great update from your previous one.

 

I was recently put off buying one because of the relatively short update policy. 3 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates. Some problems can only be fixed with an update of the underlying code, i.e a new Android OS version. Limits its attractiveness to me.



SpartanVXL
1330 posts

Uber Geek


  #3375241 21-May-2025 12:13
Pretty sure the pro gets a bump to 12g memory and more storage too.

ANglEAUT
2336 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375257 21-May-2025 13:24
SpartanVXL: Pretty sure the pro gets a bump to 12g memory and more storage too.

 

Yes, & eSIM capability.




Oblivian
7313 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3375472 21-May-2025 21:31
I've been checking them out since Noel Leeming did a big advert for them. (and because Oppo is going the way of full screen ads for ALL their factory app updates now!!)

 

For kicks, check out the CEO (originally co started OnePlus so has some thoughts..) on youtube. He reviews others reviews of the phones and answers their gripes.

 

Apparently there has been a few smear campaigns. Which he figures if someone with 1% market share is riling people enough to smear it, there must be something good about them.

 

beenz
643 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3400322 6-Aug-2025 13:10
The nothing 3a looks great.

 

It is going to be my next phone purchase :)

