So I am in a predicament with my current phone Sony Xperia XZ2, nothing wrong with it at all and works perfect but the telcos are shutting down the 3G network (hello waste again) and my current phone does support 4G voLTE. Issue is the software version does not provision me. Pretty frustrating as I know 2degrees sold my phone back in the day and was stuck on Oreo so no thanks. My phone is an import (I bought it 2nd hand off trade me)

Its annoying that telcos forcing people now to jump to brands that they want you to buy direct from them. I dont want to change brand, changed a lot of phones and brands and always stuck with Sony. The reason I prefer Sony is its eco system is still great, sd card and headphone jack.

So this brings me onto the next question what Sony phones are compatible for NZ 4G voLTE? Im looking at the Xperia 10 VI, becextech said their one works in Aussie but hasn't been tested in NZ. https://becextech.co.nz/products/sony-xperia-10-vi.html?srsltid=AfmBOophpUVZMiX78fktUoeslRu0NdxmTfhABNRCsE9d8CpW4VyhXlmS

I spoke to 2degrees who I am currently with and they first said yes it is and then quickly corrected to say no because they have a default list on their website (a very small list).

Anyone know if any of the networks support Sony phones (especially current ones). I am aware there is a work around for newer phones but really its a hassle as when you restart the phone you have to go through the whole carry on again.

Thanks