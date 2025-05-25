Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidSony Xperia 10 VI NZ 4G voLTE compatibility - any network?
chunkybeats

49 posts

Geek


#319716 25-May-2025 19:50
Send private message quote this post

So I am in a predicament with my current phone Sony Xperia XZ2, nothing wrong with it at all and works perfect but the telcos are shutting down the 3G network (hello waste again) and my current phone does support 4G voLTE. Issue is the software version does not provision me. Pretty frustrating as I know 2degrees sold my phone back in the day and was stuck on Oreo so no thanks. My phone is an import (I bought it 2nd hand off trade me)

 

Its annoying that telcos forcing people now to jump to brands that they want you to buy direct from them. I dont want to change brand, changed a lot of phones and brands and always stuck with Sony. The reason I prefer Sony is its eco system is still great, sd card and headphone jack. 

 

So this brings me onto the next question what Sony phones are compatible for NZ 4G voLTE? Im looking at the Xperia 10 VI, becextech said their one works in Aussie but hasn't been tested in NZ. https://becextech.co.nz/products/sony-xperia-10-vi.html?srsltid=AfmBOophpUVZMiX78fktUoeslRu0NdxmTfhABNRCsE9d8CpW4VyhXlmS

 

I spoke to 2degrees who I am currently with and they first said yes it is and then quickly corrected to say no because they have a default list on their website (a very small list).

 

Anyone know if any of the networks support Sony phones (especially current ones). I am aware there is a work around for newer phones but really its a hassle as when you restart the phone you have to go through the whole carry on again.

 

Thanks 

Create new topic
scottjpalmer
5971 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3376629 25-May-2025 19:53
Send private message quote this post

Watching with interest. I bought an Xperia a few years ago and no amount of fiddling would get VoLTE to work on any network.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
chunkybeats

49 posts

Geek


  #3376633 25-May-2025 20:23
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, I see people have tried the shizuku and pixel IMS that seems to work but with android 14 only. Issue is you need to know odb and it will only work in a current session. Once you restart your phone you have to do it all over again. Quite a pain.....

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright